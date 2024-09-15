Strasbourg vs Angers SCO LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction
While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.
It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.
Match ends, Strasbourg 1, Angers 1.
Second Half ends, Strasbourg 1, Angers 1.
Emanuel Emegha (Strasbourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Emanuel Emegha (Strasbourg).
Foul by Sidiki Chérif (Angers).
Corner, Angers. Conceded by Emanuel Emegha.
Corner, Angers. Conceded by Sékou Mara.
Corner, Angers. Conceded by Guéla Doué.
Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.
Foul by Emanuel Emegha (Strasbourg).
