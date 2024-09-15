Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1726419606

Strasbourg vs Angers SCO LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stade de la Meinau

Luke Baker
Sunday 15 September 2024 09:00
Comments
A general view of the Stade de la Meinau
A general view of the Stade de la Meinau (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Strasbourg face Angers SCO in Ligue 1 today.

While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.

It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726419500

Strasbourg vs Angers SCO

Match ends, Strasbourg 1, Angers 1.

15 September 2024 17:58
1726419493

Strasbourg vs Angers SCO

Second Half ends, Strasbourg 1, Angers 1.

15 September 2024 17:58
1726419259

Strasbourg vs Angers SCO

Emanuel Emegha (Strasbourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

15 September 2024 17:54
1726419252

Strasbourg vs Angers SCO

Foul by Emanuel Emegha (Strasbourg).

15 September 2024 17:54
1726419230

Strasbourg vs Angers SCO

Foul by Sidiki Chérif (Angers).

15 September 2024 17:53
1726419158

Strasbourg vs Angers SCO

Corner, Angers. Conceded by Emanuel Emegha.

15 September 2024 17:52
1726419125

Strasbourg vs Angers SCO

Corner, Angers. Conceded by Sékou Mara.

15 September 2024 17:52
1726419088

Strasbourg vs Angers SCO

Corner, Angers. Conceded by Guéla Doué.

15 September 2024 17:51
1726419072

Strasbourg vs Angers SCO

Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.

15 September 2024 17:51
1726419017

Strasbourg vs Angers SCO

Foul by Emanuel Emegha (Strasbourg).

15 September 2024 17:50

