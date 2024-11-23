Blackburn and Bradford fixtures among matches called off due to Storm Bert
Bradford’s League Two game against Accrington and Fleetwood’s match with MK Dons have also become victims of the weather.
Storm Bert has wreaked havoc on the domestic football calendar with Blackburn’s Championship clash against Portsmouth one of a number of games called off.
In the National League, the derby between Rochdale and Oldham and Halifax’s meeting with Sutton have also gone.
Storm Bert has brought heavy rain and strong winds across the UK, with amber warnings for snow and ice in place for parts of Scotland and northern England.
Blackburn called an 11am pitch inspection and a statement on their X feed said: “Due to an unplayable pitch caused by torrential rain, today’s match against Pompey at Ewood Park has been postponed by the match official.”
North of the border, Morton’s Ladbrokes Championship game with Partick Thistle failed a morning pitch inspection and Airdrie’s clash with Livingston was also called off.
In League One, the games between Kelty Hearts and Arbroath, Cove Rangers and Stenhousemuir, Alloa and Dumbarton, and Queen of the South and Inverness are all victims of the inclement weather, with only the Montrose and Annan Athletic fixture surviving.
The League Two match between Bonnyrigg Rose and Stirling Albion plus Stranraer’s trip to Spartans were also postponed.
