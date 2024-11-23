Storm Bert latest: Severe travel disruptions as ‘multi-hazard’ weather brings snow and flood risk
Parts of UK bracing for power cuts as charities and energy companies warn homeowners to stay warm as temperatures drop to freezing
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Storm Bert is already causing severe travel disruption as the “multi-hazard” weather event brings heavy snow and rain to swathes of Britain.
Two severe amber weather alerts are in force in parts of Scotland and England, with up to 40cm of snow expected to fall in higher areas during a two to four-hour burst in which it will fall “thick and fast” ahead of a “rapid thaw” expected to cause localised flooding, the Met Office said.
With some rural communities expected to be cut off and power cuts anticipated, the Met Office has urged people to keep a phone charger, torch and batteries at hand, while rail and road travel authorities urged caution and closed several major routes on Saturday.
There are a further seven lesser yellow weather alerts covering much of the UK, relating to blizzard-strength winds and torrential rain. Powerful winds of up to 68mph have already been recorded, while the Met Office warns parts of Wales and South West England could see more than 100mm of rain.
Storm Bert causes power cuts for 60,000 households in Ireland
More than 60,000 households in Ireland have been hit with power cuts after Storm Bert swept across the country on Friday.
The Electricity Supply Board (ESB) said that high winds had caused power outages for 60,000 customers, with the worst affected counties including Donegal, Sligo, Mayo, Galway, Cavan, Monaghan, Kerry and Cork.
Flights disrupted at Edinburgh and Newcastle airports
Flights have been disrupted at Edinburghand Newcastle airports as Storm Bert brings heavy snow to Scotland and North East England.
Newcastle airport’s online departure board shows many flights set to depart this morning have been delayed, while the 9.30am British Airways service to Heathrow was cancelled.
The live arrival board shows flights diverted to Belfast and Edinburgh. However, just three flights appear to have so far taken off from Edinburgh Airport this morning, following several hours of continuous snowfall.
Newcastle airport posted on X: “Due to Storm Bert, the airport has had continuous, heavy snow this morning. Our snow team is operational and are working hard to keep any disruption to a minimum and we will provide a further update later this morning.
“Passengers are advised to visit our website for the latest flight information and to contact their airline directly if they have any queries.”
Edinburgh airport said: “With StormBert moving in, please plan ahead if you are travelling today. Passengers should check with their airline for the latest information on their flight.”
Severn Bridge closed in both directions
The Severn Bridge has been closed in both directions due to strong winds.
Road users in Gloucestershire are advised to use the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge as an alternate route, National Highways said.
Snow reported across swathes of Scotland and England
Snow is falling across swathes of the UK, including in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Derbyshire and Northumberland.
Perth cancels annual Christmas lights event
Perth and Kinross Council cancelled its annual Perth Christmas lights switch-on event over safety and travel concerns.
An ambert weather warning covers parts of Angus, Perth and Kinross, Stirlingshire, Aberdeenshire and some of the Highlands, Argyll and Bute, the Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, East Ayrshire and South Lanarkshire.
‘Thick and fast’ snow will bring ‘atrocious’ travel conditions and blizzards, forecaster warns
Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said Storm Bert’s arrival in the UK was following a “relatively quiet” night on Friday, with temperatures dropping to around -4C across parts of Scotland and -1C in eastern England.
“We’ll see two to four hours of heavy snow across parts of northern England and Scotland during Saturday morning,” Mr McGivern said.
“This snow will accumulate thick and fast, with five to 10cm at lower levels and as much as 20 to 40cm over hills accompanied by strong winds.
“You can expect blizzards over hills across northern England and Scotland, atrocious conditions for travelling and going over the hills and also the risk of power interruptions because of snow build up on power lines.
“So all in all, a multiple hazard event as we go into Saturday morning.”
Flight disruption at Heathrow and beyond
British Airways has grounded 36 domestic and European flights to and from London Heathrow today. They include two round-trips to Glasgow, Manchester and Nice.
Swiss has cancelled two Zurich flights and one to Geneva.
Other airlines cancelling single flights at Heathrow include Aer Lingus to Dublin, Air France to Paris CDG and Lufthansa to Frankfurt.
The Independent is seeking confirmation from Heathrow airport and British Airways about the precise reason for the cancellations. When severe weather is forecast, the “flow rate” of arrivals at Heathrow is often reduced, triggering cancellations.
Loganair links from Glasgow to Tiree and Barra are grounded. The airline is offering any passengers booked to the Western Isles or the Isle of Man today the chance to re-book on another day within the next week.
‘Rapid thaw’ could cause localised flooding, Met Office forecaster warns
Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern has said temperatures that will rise quickly as the storm brings with it milder air from the Atlantic, resulting in a “rapid thaw” by the afternoon.
“The melting snow and the heavy rain could lead to localised flooding in places but the wettest spots would be Wales, in the South West, particularly over south-facing hills, that’s where we’re likely to see gales and certainly the risk of impacts from wind as well as from rain,” the meteorologist said.
Over the weekend, Wales and the South West are at risk of seeing 75mm of rain widely, and potentially more than 100mm over the higher parts of South Wales and Dartmoor.
UK airports not yet anticipating disruption from Storm Bert
UK airports are so far not anticipating disruption as Storm Bert brings snow, heavy rain and strong winds to the UK.
A spokesperson for Birmingham Airport said: “Whilst we are not anticipating disruption at this time... we will continue to keep a close eye on the situation, as Storm Bert moves in.”
Manchester Airport said “we’re expecting bad weather but aren’t anticipating any disruption” while Newcastle Airport said it will be operating as normal overnight with teams “fully prepared to respond should conditions deteriorate”.
Ferry problems for passengers from Outer Hebrides to English Channel
Caledonian MacBrayne ferries in western Scotland are heavily disrupted. The link from Oban to Coll and Tiree is cancelled all day “due to South Easterly winds gusting up to 57mph and swell conditions.” Ferries from Oban to Barra and from Mallaig to Skye.
P&O Ferries cancelled its early Saturday morning sailings between Cairnryan in Scotland and Larne in Northern Ireland. Stena Line’s Belfast to Cairnryan services are also disrupted.
On the English Channel, DFDS Ferries has cancelled ferries between Newhaven and Dieppe tonight and tomorrow.
The UK’s only hovercraft service, from Southsea to Ryde, is currently suspended.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments