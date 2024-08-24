Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Stoke City face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Match ends, Stoke City 1, West Bromwich Albion 2.
Second Half ends, Stoke City 1, West Bromwich Albion 2.
Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion).
Foul by Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion).
Lewis Koumas (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lewis Koumas (Stoke City).
Attempt missed. Lewis Baker (Stoke City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Gibson.
Foul by Josh Maja (West Bromwich Albion).
