Liveupdated1724515146

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from bet365 Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 24 August 2024 08:00
Comments
A general view of Bet365 Stadium
A general view of Bet365 Stadium (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Stoke City face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724515068

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion

Match ends, Stoke City 1, West Bromwich Albion 2.

24 August 2024 16:57
1724515057

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion

Second Half ends, Stoke City 1, West Bromwich Albion 2.

24 August 2024 16:57
1724514960

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion

Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

24 August 2024 16:56
1724514868

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion

Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

24 August 2024 16:54
1724514862

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion

Foul by Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion).

24 August 2024 16:54
1724514713

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion

Foul by Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion).

24 August 2024 16:51
1724514672

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion

Lewis Koumas (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

24 August 2024 16:51
1724514658

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion

Foul by Lewis Koumas (Stoke City).

24 August 2024 16:50
1724514488

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion

Attempt missed. Lewis Baker (Stoke City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Gibson.

24 August 2024 16:48
1724514463

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion

Foul by Josh Maja (West Bromwich Albion).

24 August 2024 16:47

