Stoke City vs Hull City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from bet365 Stadium
Follow live coverage as Stoke City face Hull City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Stoke City vs Hull City
Substitution, Stoke City. Tatsuki Seko replaces Jordan Thompson.
Stoke City vs Hull City
Substitution, Stoke City. Michael Rose replaces Junior Tchamadeu.
Stoke City vs Hull City
Own Goal by Ben Wilmot, Stoke City. Stoke City 1, Hull City 3.
Stoke City vs Hull City
Attempt blocked. Regan Slater (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Belloumi.
Stoke City vs Hull City
Goal! Stoke City 1, Hull City 2. Regan Slater (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Stoke City vs Hull City
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Stoke City vs Hull City
Delay in match because of an injury Viktor Johansson (Stoke City).
Foul by Chris Bedia (Hull City).
Foul by Chris Bedia (Hull City).
Stoke City vs Hull City
Attempt missed. Cody Drameh (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Regan Slater following a corner.
Stoke City vs Hull City
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Eric-Junior Bocat.
