Liveupdated1726864805

Stoke City vs Hull City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from bet365 Stadium

Luke Baker
Friday 20 September 2024 13:00
Comments
A general view of Bet365 Stadium
A general view of Bet365 Stadium (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Stoke City face Hull City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726864734

Stoke City vs Hull City

Substitution, Stoke City. Tatsuki Seko replaces Jordan Thompson.

20 September 2024 21:38
1726864728

Stoke City vs Hull City

Substitution, Stoke City. Michael Rose replaces Junior Tchamadeu.

20 September 2024 21:38
1726864635

Stoke City vs Hull City

Own Goal by Ben Wilmot, Stoke City. Stoke City 1, Hull City 3.

20 September 2024 21:37
1726864559

Stoke City vs Hull City

Attempt blocked. Regan Slater (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Belloumi.

20 September 2024 21:35
1726864475

Stoke City vs Hull City

Goal! Stoke City 1, Hull City 2. Regan Slater (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

20 September 2024 21:34
1726864440

Stoke City vs Hull City

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

20 September 2024 21:34
1726864333

Stoke City vs Hull City

Delay in match because of an injury Viktor Johansson (Stoke City).

20 September 2024 21:32
1726864304

Stoke City vs Hull City

Foul by Chris Bedia (Hull City).

20 September 2024 21:31
1726864265

Stoke City vs Hull City

Attempt missed. Cody Drameh (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Regan Slater following a corner.

20 September 2024 21:31
1726864234

Stoke City vs Hull City

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Eric-Junior Bocat.

20 September 2024 21:30

