Sporting vs Man City LIVE: Team news and line-ups as Ruben Amorim takes on Pep Guardiola
Ruben Amorim goes up against Pep Guardiola ahead of starting his position as Manchester United’s new boss
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Sporting CP take on Manchester City in the Champions League tonight with manager Ruben Amorim getting a taste of what it will be like to go up against Pep Guardiola before joining Manchester United later this month.
Amorim was confirmed as United’s new boss last week but will not make the move to Old Trafford until November 11 meaning he has two more games in charge of Sporting. The Portuguese side have won two and drawn one of their three Champions League matches so far putting them eighth in the table level on points with City.
Guardiola’s men are third due to their superior goal difference but will be hoping to remain inside the automatic qualifying spots by collecting three points tonight. The Premier League champions suffered a shock defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend and will want to bounce back despite facing Sporting away from home.
Follow all the action from the Champions League with our live blog below:
Sporting CP vs Man City LIVE
Manchester City continue their Champions League campaign with a trip to Lisbon and an encounter with Sporting CP.
Plenty of eyes will be on the touchline and Sporting boss Ruben Amorim, who is preparing to take charge at Manchester United after the international break.
The Portuguese club are level on points with their visitors after two wins and a draw from their first three games in the revamped competition format.
But they face a stiff challenge against a Manchester City side looking to bounce back from a weekend Premier League defeat to Bournemouth.
Sporting CP vs Man City LIVE
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Champions League league phase match between Sporting CP and Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola’s side are well on track to qualify in the top eight and make it straight through to the knockout rounds, having won two and drawn one of their opening three matches.
The Portuguese champions also sit on seven points in the league table, having beaten Sturm Graz last time out, and of tonight’s match has the added intrigue of pitting incoming Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim against Pep Guardiola for the first time.
We’ll have all the latest news, updates and build-up right here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments