Spain vs Portugal live: Team news and line-ups as Iberian rivals vie for Nations League glory
Can a Lamine Yamal-inspired Spain defend their Nations League title against Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo?
A battle of the Iberian peninsula will settle the Nations League as Spain and Portugal vie for glory in the final in Munich.
Contrasting semi-finals were nonetheless highly competitive with both Spain and Portugal progressing by a single goal, Lamine Yamal dazzling again as the European champions got the better of France in a nine-goal thriller and old-stager Cristiano Ronaldo popping up with the winner in a tighter affair against Germany. It sets up this incredibly intriguing encounter with silverware on the line and each side looking to secure their second Nations League title, with the defending champions facing the inaugural winners of 2019.
Portugal have endured some ups and downs since that success but Roberto Martinez is starting to find consistency, though he may need his side at their best to contend with Yamal and the array of attacking talent available in the Spanish squad.
Follow all of the latest from the Allianz Arena with our live blog below.
'I hope to bring the cup back to Spain'
Following their epic win over France in the Nations League semi-final, Spain’s players have one aim in mind and that is to win the trophy.
Lamine Yamal spoke about facing Portugal in Sunday's final and said: "Just like our semi-final, [it's between] good teams. I hope to bring the cup back to Spain."
Meanwhile, his teammate, Pedri, added: "It won't be easy, but it's another final and we have to [be ready]."
Mikel Merino chose to pinpoint Portgual’s individual quality as their biggest threat saying: "They're another team of incredible quality – just look at the starting 11 and the squad. They are similar to France, with a lot of individual quality."
Team news - Portugal
As expected, Vitinha is promoted into the Portugal starting team, with Francisco Conceicao also deployed in the front three having featured off the bench against Germany.
Portugal XI: Costa; Neves, Dias, Inacio, Mendes; Vitinha, Fernandes, Silva; Conceicao, Ronaldo, Neto.
Francisco Conceicao on the final:
Speaking before he knew which opponent Portugal would play in the Nations League final, Francisco Conceicao, revealed that his team would just focus on themselves and prepare the best they can.
He said: "We know it’ll be a very tough game against Spain or France, both of whom are very strong teams, each with their own strengths.
“But we have to play our game, focus on ourselves, and do the best we can to win."
Lamine Yamal dazzles as Spain edge France in nine-goal Nations League thriller
Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal inspired his country to a thrilling 5-4 win over France to send the holders through to their third successive Nations League final where they will face Iberian neighbours Portugal.
The European champions dazzled in the first half of the semi-final at the MHP Arena and raced into a 2-0 lead with fine goals by Nico Williams and Mikel Merino inside 25 minutes.
Lamine Yamal dazzles as Spain edge France in nine-goal Nations League thriller
Team news - Spain
A couple of changes to the Spanish side, with Oscar Mingueza in at right-back for Pedro Porro and Fabian Ruiz adding his classy touches to the midfield instead of Mikel Merino.
Spain XI: Simon; Mingueza, Le Normand, Huijsen, Cucurella; Zubimendi, Ruiz, Pedri; Yamal, Oyarzabal, Williams.
Latest odds
The bookmakers are heavily backing a Spanish win in the Nations League though Portugal have perhaps an underrated team.
The noise around them surrounds Cristiano Ronaldo and his longevity which takes pressure off the more famous members of the squad such as Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva.
This could be a cracking game. Here are the latest odds:
- Spain to win Nations League - 1/2
- Portugal to win Nations League - 13/8
Portugal's early team news
Portugal may also make a midfield change, bringing in Vitinha alongside Joao Neves and Bruno Fernandes. That may see Bernardo Silva pushed further forward.
Predicted Portugal XI: Diogo Costa; Semedo, Dias, Inacio, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo, Neto.
Spain's early team news
Luis de la Fuente hinted after Spain’s semi-final win that any changes to the Spain team would be minimal.
“There's not a lot I have to change for Sunday,” De La Fuente remarked, though the manager may consider bringing Fabian Ruiz back into the starting side.
Predicted Spain XI: Simon; Porro, Le Normand, Huijsen, Cucurella; Merino, Pedri, Fabian Ruíz: Yamal, Oyarzabal, Williams.
