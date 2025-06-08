'Maturity that's unbecoming of his age' - Spain camp rave about Yamal

A battle of the Iberian peninsula will settle the Nations League as Spain and Portugal vie for glory in the final in Munich.

Contrasting semi-finals were nonetheless highly competitive with both Spain and Portugal progressing by a single goal, Lamine Yamal dazzling again as the European champions got the better of France in a nine-goal thriller and old-stager Cristiano Ronaldo popping up with the winner in a tighter affair against Germany. It sets up this incredibly intriguing encounter with silverware on the line and each side looking to secure their second Nations League title, with the defending champions facing the inaugural winners of 2019.

Portugal have endured some ups and downs since that success but Roberto Martinez is starting to find consistency, though he may need his side at their best to contend with Yamal and the array of attacking talent available in the Spanish squad.

Follow all of the latest from the Allianz Arena with our live blog below. Watch every Club World Cup game live on DAZN.