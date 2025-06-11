Spain leave out record scorer Jenni Hermoso from Women’s Euro 2025 squad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jenni Hermoso has been left out of the Spain squad for the Euro 2025, with coach Montse Tome saying there was too much competition for places in her position.

The 35-year-old forward played a key role in Spain's World Cup victory in 2023 and is the country's leading goalscorer but has featured less frequently for the side in recent months.

Hermoso was also at the centre of a scandal involving former Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales, who was found guilty of sexual assault for kissing the player without her consent after Spain's World Cup win in Sydney. Rubiales said the kiss was consensual.

Hermoso, who plays club football for Mexico's Tigres, was last called up to the Spain squad for friendlies against Italy and Canada in October and was part of the squad for last year's Paris Olympics.

"I spoke with Jenni (Hermoso) already in the beginning of the year, we had a conversation," Tome told reporters on Tuesday.

"We've done with her what we've done with everyone else. We've valued her season in Tigres, we've spoken with the manager in different times, and we did what we had to do, to assess what we need from the players."

Tome said Patri Guijarro, Maite Zubieta, Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati, Vicky Lopez, Mariona Caldentey and Claudia Pina were all capable of playing in Hermoso's position.

"It's difficult to make it to the final list of 23 players," she added.

Reuters