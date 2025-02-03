For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso has confronted Spain’s former football federation boss Luis Rubiales in court, saying she did not agree to the kiss that has led to his trial on assault and coercion charges.

The trial, which began on Monday, could lead to him facing a prison sentence of up to four years if he is found guilty of kissing forward Ms Hermoso, 34, without consent after Spain’s victory at the Women’s World Cup final in 2023. The trial is expected to last until February 19.

The kiss, which Hermoso maintains was without her consent, marred the celebrations of the women’s team’s achievement. It sparked widespread outrage in society beyond football and ignited one of the most embarrassing scandals in the history of Spanish football.

open image in gallery Luis Rubiales is pictured in court in the Spanish capital of Madrid for the first day of his trial ( via REUTERS )

A video of the kiss during the medal presentation ceremony quickly went viral on social media, with protests following in several Spanish cities. Mr Rubiales, 47, responded by claiming the kiss had been “mutual” before allegedly trying to pressure Ms Hermoso into publicly agreeing with him.

Asked by a prosecutor at Madrid’s High Court if the kiss at the 2023 awards ceremony in Australia was consensual, Ms Hermoso replied “never” as Mr Rubiales sat taking notes.

“I didn’t hear or understand anything,” she added. “The next thing he did was to grab me by the ears and kiss me on the mouth.”

open image in gallery Jenni Hermoso testifies in court ( REUTERS )

Prosecutors, Ms Hermoso and Spain's players' association want a prison sentence of two and a half years for Mr Rubiales, plus payment of 50,000 euros (£42,000) for damages, and for him to be banned from working as a sports official. Ms Hermoso is also asking for a court order banning Rubiales from being near her.

“I think it was a moment that tainted one of the happiest days of my life,” Ms Hermoso added.

“Until today it seems that my life has been on standby, honestly I have not lived freely.”

open image in gallery Hermoso holds the trophy as they celebrate their Women's World Cup victory on stage in Madrid in 2023 ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The judge has also ruled that along with Mr Rubiales, former Spain women's national team coach Jorge Vilda, former sports director of Spain’s men’s team Albert Luque, and the federation's former head of marketing, Rubén Rivera, should be tried for allegedly pressuring Ms Hermoso to defend Mr Rubiales, something she refused to do.

Among the nearly 20 witnesses who are also expected to testify are Spain’s men’s national team coach Luis de la Fuente and some of Ms Hermoso’s teammates in the women’s national team, including former world player of the year Alexia Putellas.

Mr Rubiales is obligated to attend only the first and the last day, according to the court. The four defendants are expected to speak toward the end of the trial next week. Mr Rubiales' daughters are also set to testify at some point.