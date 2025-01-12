Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Southampton vs Swansea City LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 12 January 2025 09:30 EST
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Southampton face Swansea City in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Southampton vs Swansea City

Match ends, Southampton 3, Swansea City 0.

12 January 2025 18:21

Southampton vs Swansea City

Second Half ends, Southampton 3, Swansea City 0.

12 January 2025 18:19

Southampton vs Swansea City

Attempt missed. Josh Ginnelly (Swansea City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.

12 January 2025 18:19

Southampton vs Swansea City

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Aaron Ramsdale.

12 January 2025 18:18

Southampton vs Swansea City

Attempt saved. Liam Cullen (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

12 January 2025 18:18

Southampton vs Swansea City

Ryan Manning (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

12 January 2025 18:17

Southampton vs Swansea City

Florian Bianchini (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

12 January 2025 18:17

Southampton vs Swansea City

Fourth official has announced 2 minutes of added time.

12 January 2025 18:16

Southampton vs Swansea City

Substitution, Southampton. Adam Lallana replaces Joe Aribo.

12 January 2025 18:11

Southampton vs Swansea City

Attempt missed. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

12 January 2025 18:11

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in