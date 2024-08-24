Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1724515566

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 24 August 2024 08:00
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Southampton face Nottingham Forest today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.

Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

1724515471

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest

Southampton's first home game back in the Premier League ends in a 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest. It's four points from two games for Nuno's side, and this week he has Gibbs-White's finish 20 minutes from time to thank. While the first half saw Forest threaten a possession-happy Southampton despite limited chances - the second saw the visitors make their pressure count as the Saints just couldn't create anything concrete. Gibbs-White's goal came after the hosts failed to get rid from a corner, and after Sugawara's flailing attempted clearance, the midfielder had a simple tap in. Russell Martin has a lot to think about after this tense affair chalks up two back-to-back 1-0 defeats. Southampton mustered an xG of just 0.20, while Forest created an xG of 2.31. For both sides now, they prepare for League Cup action in midweek. The Saints sit in 16th so far after MD2, while Forest move up to fourth. Thank you for joining us, goodbye!

24 August 2024 17:04
1724514968

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest

FULL-TIME: SOUTHAMPTON 0-1 NOTTINGHAM FOREST

24 August 2024 16:56
1724514918

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest

Southampton are upping the pressure, but it's looking too little, too late.

24 August 2024 16:55
1724514770

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest

Dibling tries to get it through for Archer, yet the progressive dribbler can't pick out his striker.

24 August 2024 16:52
1724514702

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest

Dominguez fouls Fernandes. He's got to be careful as he's booked. They go quickly, and Dibling rushes at the Forest back line. However, he loses the ball and fouls his recovering marker. Frustrating.

24 August 2024 16:51
1724514602

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest

Hudson-Odoi is sacrificed for Willy Boly's strength at the back.

24 August 2024 16:50
1724514554

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest

Substitution Morgan Anthony Gibbs-White João Pedro Ferreira Silva

24 August 2024 16:49
1724514464

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest

It's crossed from the free-kick, yet Forest have a stoppage of their own. Milenkovic is down with cramp and the ref has stopped a promising move to huge boos and jeers from the home crowd.

24 August 2024 16:47
1724514325

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest

Yellow Card Nicolás Martín Domínguez

24 August 2024 16:45
1724514301

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest

Brereton-Diaz lofts one up from the left. It's not the right decision, mind, and Sels claims gleefully and lies on the ball.

24 August 2024 16:45

