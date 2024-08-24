Southampton vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium
Follow live coverage as Southampton face Nottingham Forest today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Southampton's first home game back in the Premier League ends in a 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest. It's four points from two games for Nuno's side, and this week he has Gibbs-White's finish 20 minutes from time to thank. While the first half saw Forest threaten a possession-happy Southampton despite limited chances - the second saw the visitors make their pressure count as the Saints just couldn't create anything concrete. Gibbs-White's goal came after the hosts failed to get rid from a corner, and after Sugawara's flailing attempted clearance, the midfielder had a simple tap in. Russell Martin has a lot to think about after this tense affair chalks up two back-to-back 1-0 defeats. Southampton mustered an xG of just 0.20, while Forest created an xG of 2.31. For both sides now, they prepare for League Cup action in midweek. The Saints sit in 16th so far after MD2, while Forest move up to fourth. Thank you for joining us, goodbye!
FULL-TIME: SOUTHAMPTON 0-1 NOTTINGHAM FOREST
Southampton are upping the pressure, but it's looking too little, too late.
Dibling tries to get it through for Archer, yet the progressive dribbler can't pick out his striker.
Dominguez fouls Fernandes. He's got to be careful as he's booked. They go quickly, and Dibling rushes at the Forest back line. However, he loses the ball and fouls his recovering marker. Frustrating.
Hudson-Odoi is sacrificed for Willy Boly's strength at the back.
Substitution Morgan Anthony Gibbs-White João Pedro Ferreira Silva
It's crossed from the free-kick, yet Forest have a stoppage of their own. Milenkovic is down with cramp and the ref has stopped a promising move to huge boos and jeers from the home crowd.
Yellow Card Nicolás Martín Domínguez
Brereton-Diaz lofts one up from the left. It's not the right decision, mind, and Sels claims gleefully and lies on the ball.
