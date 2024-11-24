Why were Southampton awarded a penalty against Liverpool?
Andy Robertson tripped winger Tyler Dibling but the foul was ruled to be inside the box
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Southampton equalised against Liverpool after a controversial penalty decision in the Premier League fixture.
The Premier League leaders were in front thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai’s opening goal but their advantage did not last long at St Mary’s.
Southampton were awarded a penalty and Adam Armstrong converted the rebound Caoimhin Kelleher had saved his initial effort.
- Follow LIVE: Liverpool face Southampton in Premier League
However, the decision to award the penalty was controversial, with Andy Robertson tripping winger Tyler Dibling as he looked to dribble into the box.
It was definitely a foul, but whether the debate came down to whether the contact from Robertson on Dibbling was inside or outside the penalty area.
The on-field referee Samuel Barrott awarded the penalty, with VAR Michael Oliver confirming the decision and ruling Dibling was fouled on the line - which is considered inside the box.
The VAR believed the replays showed Robertson’s foot was on the line and an update from the Premier League Match Centre said “there was no conclusive evidence that the contact occurred outside the penalty area.”
Armstrong equalised for bottom-side Southampton before half time, with Liverpool aiming to extend their lead at the top of the table to eight points.
The play that led to Southampton's penalty 👇 pic.twitter.com/6SqiNsHLGG— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 24, 2024
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments