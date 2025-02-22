Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium
Follow live coverage as Southampton face Brighton & Hove Albion today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
SOUTHAMPTON SUBS: Alex McCarthy, Ryan Manning, Flynn Downes, Jack Stephens, Will Smallbone, Yukinari Sugawara, Albert Grønbæk, Paul Onuachu, Armel Bella-Kotchap.
SOUTHAMPTON (3-4-3): Aaron Ramsdale; James Bree, Jan Bednarek, Joe Aribo; Kyle Walker-Peters, Lesley Ugochukwu, Mateus Fernandes, Welington; Tyler Dibling, Cameron Archer, Kamaldeen Sulemana.
Brighton still have one eye on potential European qualification at the end of the season with Fabian Hurzeler's team currently 11th in the Premier League table. The Seagulls sealed a 3-0 league win over Chelsea last time out and they have lost just one of their last six EPL games away from home ahead of today's battle.
Rock bottom Southampton are praying for a miracle in their battle for Premier League survival this season with just nine points gained from 25 games played. Ivan Juric's arrival has not triggered the revival Saints fans were hoping for with the Croatian coach losing seven of his eight league matches in charge since December.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between local rivals Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion at the St. Mary's Stadium!
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
