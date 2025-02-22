Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 22 February 2025 08:00 EST
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Southampton face Brighton & Hove Albion today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.

Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

SOUTHAMPTON SUBS: Alex McCarthy, Ryan Manning, Flynn Downes, Jack Stephens, Will Smallbone, Yukinari Sugawara, Albert Grønbæk, Paul Onuachu, Armel Bella-Kotchap.

22 February 2025 14:34

Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

SOUTHAMPTON (3-4-3): Aaron Ramsdale; James Bree, Jan Bednarek, Joe Aribo; Kyle Walker-Peters, Lesley Ugochukwu, Mateus Fernandes, Welington; Tyler Dibling, Cameron Archer, Kamaldeen Sulemana.

22 February 2025 14:32

Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton still have one eye on potential European qualification at the end of the season with Fabian Hurzeler's team currently 11th in the Premier League table. The Seagulls sealed a 3-0 league win over Chelsea last time out and they have lost just one of their last six EPL games away from home ahead of today's battle.

22 February 2025 14:28

Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Rock bottom Southampton are praying for a miracle in their battle for Premier League survival this season with just nine points gained from 25 games played. Ivan Juric's arrival has not triggered the revival Saints fans were hoping for with the Croatian coach losing seven of his eight league matches in charge since December.

22 February 2025 14:26

Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between local rivals Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion at the St. Mary's Stadium!

22 February 2025 14:23

Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

22 February 2025 13:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in