South Africa have qualified for their first World Cup since hosting the tournament 16 years ago, although they had Nigeria partially to thank for their progress.

South Africa beat Rwanda 3-0 in Nelspruit to finish first in Group C as Benin, who had a two-point lead going into the final round of fixtures, tumbled from top place to third in the standings after being thumped 4-0 by Nigeria in Uyo.

Victor Osimhen grabbed a hat-trick to keep Nigeria’s hopes alive as they seek to advance to a playoff next month for the four best runners-up from the nine African qualifying groups.

South Africa finished on 18 points, with Nigeria runners-up ahead of Benin on goal difference as both ended with 17 points.

open image in gallery South Africa qualified for the World Cup with a 3-0 win over Rwanda ( AP )

South Africa had three points deducted last month after being found guilty of fielding a suspended player in an earlier qualifier in March, a mistake they admitted.

But that will be largely forgotten now as South Africa qualified for the first time since they hosted the finals in 2010.

Thalente Mbatha scored after five minutes, and Oswin Appollis netted the second in the 21st minute to put South Africa on their way. Striker Evidence Makgopa made it 3-0 in the 72nd minute with a header from a corner.

For Nigeria, Osimhen opened his account in the third minute from Samuel Chukwueze's through pass and the same player then crossed for the striker to head home a second in the 37th minute.

He completed his hat-trick soon after halftime, heading home a chipped pass from Moses Simon, but the best goal was the last -- thrashed in on the volley by Frank Onyeka.

Algeria secured qualification last week and were hoping to celebrate in front of their fans in Tizi Ouzou on Tuesday, but made heavy weather of it and needed two late penalties from Mohammed Amoura to beat Uganda 2-1.

Amoura went top of the scoring charts in the African qualifiers with 10 goals as Algeria finished their Group G campaign with 25 points.

They handed a debut in goal to Luca Zidane, the son of France World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane, but he was beaten after six minutes as Steven Mukwala gave Uganda a shock lead.

