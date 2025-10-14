Nigeria v Benin live: World Cup 2026 qualifier score and updates plus South Africa-Rwanda latest

Victor Osimhen in action for Nigeria against Lesotho ( AFP via Getty Images )

Nigeria take on Benin in a crunch World Cup 2026 qualifier with South Africa also in contention to advance for next summer’s showpiece tournament as the CAF stage of qualifying reaches a thrilling finale.

The Super Eagles have endured a torrid campaign so far, leaving Eric Chelle’s side in third behind second-place Bafana Bafana, though there is still hope for Nigeria to qualify behind the group winners in second via the best-placed runners-up in the play-offs.

A tense victory over Lesotho last time out, thanks to goals from William Troost-Ekong and Akor Adams, ensured they remain in the hunt, but an expectant crowd in Uyo brings more pressure.

“We must win and nothing more,” Chelle said before acknowledging the mental challenge. “We want to go to the World Cup. I am very happy, very excited. Sometimes, we may be a little nervous.”

Follow all the build-up, team news and updates from Nigeria v Benin, South Africa v Rwanda and a gripping conclusion to Group C in CAF qualification: