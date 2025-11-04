Arteta 'concerned' by Gyokeres injury

Arsenal’s injury-hit squad will be tested again as Mikel Arteta’s side face a tricky Champions League clash with Slavia Prague.

Arteta, already dealing with a number of absentees in forward areas, was dealt another blow with striker Viktor Gyokeres ruled out of this clash having been withdrawn at the interval of the weekend win over Burnley. That 2-0 success kept Arsenal six points clear at the top of the Premier League table and they have made an excellent start in this competition, too, winning their first three games of the campaign without conceding a goal.

They will expect a tough evening, though, in the Czech capital, with Slavia Prague boasting a strong home record and Arteta expecting to face a hostile atmosphere. Two points from three games represents a middling start as Slavia attempt to navigate out of the league phase — and a win here would provide a huge boost.

