Slavia Prague vs Arsenal live: Visitors without Gyokeres for tricky Champions League trip
Mikel Arteta’s injury-hit squad will be tested again as their Champions League campaign continues
Arsenal’s injury-hit squad will be tested again as Mikel Arteta’s side face a tricky Champions League clash with Slavia Prague.
Arteta, already dealing with a number of absentees in forward areas, was dealt another blow with striker Viktor Gyokeres ruled out of this clash having been withdrawn at the interval of the weekend win over Burnley. That 2-0 success kept Arsenal six points clear at the top of the Premier League table and they have made an excellent start in this competition, too, winning their first three games of the campaign without conceding a goal.
They will expect a tough evening, though, in the Czech capital, with Slavia Prague boasting a strong home record and Arteta expecting to face a hostile atmosphere. Two points from three games represents a middling start as Slavia attempt to navigate out of the league phase — and a win here would provide a huge boost.
Follow all of the latest from Fortuna Arena with our live blog below:
When is Sparta Prague v Arsenal?
The match will kick off at the earlier time of 5:45pm GMT on Tuesday 4 November.
Mikel Arteta’s side defeated Burnley 2-0 on Saturday and could equal a club record eight clean sheets in a row with another shutout on Tuesday evening.
The last time the Gunners conceded a goal was in the 2-1 away win against Newcastle towards the end of September and they are now within touching distance of their 1903 record, set across two Second Division campaigns.
Arsenal are also one of five teams to make a perfect start to their Champions League season - with wins over Athletic Club, Olympiacos and Atletico Madrid.
Arsenal made a statement with their 4-0 win over Atletico and there is now the opportunity to make club history as the travel to Prague.
Arsenal are one of the teams in action during the early kick offs as they face Slavia Prague with the hopes of maintaining their winning form.
Kick off for this match is a 5.45pm so stick with us for all the build up, team news and updates.
