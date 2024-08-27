Shrewsbury Town vs Bolton Wanderers LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction
Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.
Match ends, Shrewsbury Town 0, Bolton Wanderers 2.
Second Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 0, Bolton Wanderers 2.
Sonny Sharples (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Chris Forino (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Szabolcs Schön with a cross following a set piece situation.
Kyle Dempsey (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Sonny Sharples (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Sonny Sharples replaces George Thomason.
Attempt blocked. George Lloyd (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charles Sagoe Jr with a cross.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by George Johnston.
Foul by John McAtee (Bolton Wanderers).
