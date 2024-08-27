Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1724796843

Shrewsbury Town vs Bolton Wanderers LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from The Croud Meadow

Luke Baker
Tuesday 27 August 2024 12:46
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Shrewsbury Town face Bolton Wanderers in the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724791314

Shrewsbury Town vs Bolton Wanderers

Match ends, Shrewsbury Town 0, Bolton Wanderers 2.

27 August 2024 21:41
1724791109

Shrewsbury Town vs Bolton Wanderers

Second Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 0, Bolton Wanderers 2.

27 August 2024 21:38
1724791042

Shrewsbury Town vs Bolton Wanderers

Sonny Sharples (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

27 August 2024 21:37
1724790965

Shrewsbury Town vs Bolton Wanderers

Attempt missed. Chris Forino (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Szabolcs Schön with a cross following a set piece situation.

27 August 2024 21:36
1724790922

Shrewsbury Town vs Bolton Wanderers

Kyle Dempsey (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

27 August 2024 21:35
1724790880

Shrewsbury Town vs Bolton Wanderers

Sonny Sharples (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27 August 2024 21:34
1724790864

Shrewsbury Town vs Bolton Wanderers

Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Sonny Sharples replaces George Thomason.

27 August 2024 21:34
1724790789

Shrewsbury Town vs Bolton Wanderers

Attempt blocked. George Lloyd (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charles Sagoe Jr with a cross.

27 August 2024 21:33
1724790727

Shrewsbury Town vs Bolton Wanderers

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by George Johnston.

27 August 2024 21:32
1724790702

Shrewsbury Town vs Bolton Wanderers

Foul by John McAtee (Bolton Wanderers).

27 August 2024 21:31

