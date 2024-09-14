Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1726330564

Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Hillsborough

Luke Baker
Saturday 14 September 2024 08:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sheffield Wednesday face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726329559

Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers

Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 1, Queens Park Rangers 1.

14 September 2024 16:59
1726329350

Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers

Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 1, Queens Park Rangers 1.

14 September 2024 16:55
1726329273

Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers

Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 1, Queens Park Rangers 1. Alfie Lloyd (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.

14 September 2024 16:54
1726329269

Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt blocked. Koki Saito (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

14 September 2024 16:54
1726329267

Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt blocked. Steve Cook (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

14 September 2024 16:54
1726329266

Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt blocked. Steve Cook (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

14 September 2024 16:54
1726329262

Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt blocked. Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Kenneth Paal with a cross.

14 September 2024 16:54
1726329231

Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Barry Bannan.

14 September 2024 16:53
1726329193

Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers

Foul by Max Lowe (Sheffield Wednesday).

14 September 2024 16:53
1726329101

Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers

Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 1, Queens Park Rangers 0. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Michael Smith.

14 September 2024 16:51

