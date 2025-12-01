Sheffield Wednesday handed further points deduction after going into administration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sheffield Wednesday have been docked a further six points by the EFL for multiple breaches of its regulations as the club remains in administration.

The Owls were initially hit with a 12-point deduction on 24 October after filing for administration, bringing an end to the reign of maligned owner Dejphon Chansiri.

The club are currently rock bottom of the Championship, with this new development leaving them on -10 points.

An EFL statement read: “Sheffield Wednesday FC are to be deducted six points with immediate effect for multiple breaches of EFL regulations relating to payment obligations, with the club’s former owner, Mr Dejphon Chansiri, prohibited from being an owner or director of any EFL club for a period of three years.

“The sanctions on both the club and Mr Chansiri can be confirmed after the parties reached an agreement on the appropriate sanction, which was subsequently ratified by the chair of the appointed independent disciplinary commission.”

Sheffield Wednesday’s financial difficulties have been well documented in recent months, with Mr Chansiri overseeing a period of turmoil in which the club had been hit with multiple charges by the EFL for failing to pay player and staff wages on time.

Supporters had boycotted the club in a bid to force the Thai businessman out, not least during the final Championship game of his tenure against Middlesbrough, which saw the home end barely filled.

However, the appointment of administrators has brought fresh hope to Wednesday, with fans answering the appeal of insolvency firm Begbies Traynor to start pumping money back into the club.

open image in gallery Fans have started to pump money back into Sheffield Wednesday in a bid to keep them alive ( Getty )

In the days after entering administration, joint-administrator Kris Wigfield said that supporters spent more than £500,000 on tickets and in the club shop, while fans also raised £10,000 in an hour to pay for the team’s hotel for December’s away trip to Blackburn.

Administrators said they are hoping for a quick sale and have since had at least 10 parties provide proof of funds to purchase the club.

But with this latest points deduction, Wednesday are all but doomed for relegation to League One, now sitting 23 points off 23rd-placed Norwich and 27 adrift of safety.