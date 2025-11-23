Tyrese Campbell brace secures win for Blades in vital Sheffield derby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two goals from Tyrese Campbell and one from substitute Tom Cannon gave Sheffield United a 3-0 derby victory over their arch-rivals Sheffield Wednesday in a match they dominated.

Campbell, who also scored the winner in the same fixture last season, struck in either half with Cannon adding a third in time added on, giving United only their fourth win of the season.

The result means Wednesday remain on minus four points after being deducted 12 points for entering administration. United remain in the Championship relegation zone but are now only a point behind Oxford.

The opening goal came in the 11th minute when Jairo Riedewald won the ball from Yan Valery and found Callum O'Hare, whose neat lay-off to Campbell saw the striker beat Ethan Horvath with a clinical finish.

Horvath had to be alert moments later when Danny Ings threatened to add a second goal, making a vital block following an under-hit back pass from Dominic Iorfa.

Iorfa then came to the home side's rescue with a great challenge on Campbell as he threatened to find a way through.

After hitting the side netting with an effort soon after the restart, Campbell added his second of the afternoon in the 48th minute. Sydie Peck intercepted Liam Cooper's pass, diverting the ball into the path of Campbell who advanced towards the area and fired beyond Horvath.

Former Leeds striker Patrick Bamford made his debut for the visitors 20 minutes from time as a replacement for Ings. It brought him in direct opposition with his old Leeds team-mate Cooper, who had earlier joined the action as a substitute.

Cannon had a great opportunity in the closing stages after receiving an incisive ball from Bamford but his effort was blocked by Horvath. Bamford also threatened with a near-post shot which was kept out by the keeper.

open image in gallery ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

Cannon then rounded off the scoring with a well-taken goal in time added on, firing a shot into the bottom left-hand corner of the net. It was only Cannon's second goal in 30 appearances for the Blades.

In a rare attack from the hosts, substitute Charlie McNeill sent a low drive wide shortly before the final whistle.

United keeper Michael Cooper was largely a bystander during the 90 minutes. Wednesday's lack of cutting edge, which has seen them score only 12 goals in 17 games - the lowest total in the division - was evident as they failed to put a single effort on target.