Sheffield Wednesday reject significant bids for Pierce Charles despite financial crisis
Charles has been subject to multi-million-pound bids from West Ham and Rangers
Sheffield Wednesday have turned down multi-million-pound bids from West Ham United and Rangers for goalkeeper Pierce Charles, to the bafflement of some inside the club.
The decision is all the more confusing given the Championship outfit's well-documented financial issues, as controversial owner Dejphon Chansiri is facing increasing pressure to sell the club. Wednesday started the season with only 16 registered first-team players, and the dire finances have led to sources stating that squad members are getting selectively paid based on their value.
The 20-year-old Charles has become a Northern Irish international in an impressive rise from the club, and has interest from a series of clubs beyond West Ham and Rangers.
Since his value could greatly help with cash flow, especially in terms of paying staff and squad members, there is further confusion among the player’s camp and others at the club.
It’s understood that his total outlay in terms of wages is £200k.
The situation has become so bad at Wednesday that it is said to have played into the government’s will to fast-track the introduction of the independent football regulator through secondary legislation.
