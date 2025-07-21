New independent watchdog signed into law in watershed moment for English football

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An independent football regulator has been signed into UK law after the Football Governance Act received royal assent, giving fans a greater say in how their clubs are run.

It acts as a watershed moment for English football, with the Act introducing a football watchdog for the top five tiers of the men’s game to ensure clubs are run sustainably and are accountable to their fans.

The regulator will also have “backstop” powers to impose a financial settlement between the English Football League (EFL) and the Premier League if they cannot agree one themselves.

The House of Commons backed plans to set up the independent regulator earlier this month, with MPs voting in favour at third reading by 415 votes to 98 - a majority of 317.

“This is a proud and defining moment for English football,” said Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“As someone who has loved the game all my life, I know just how deeply it runs through our communities. It’s where memories are made, and generations come together.

"Our landmark Football Governance Act delivers on the promise we made to fans. It will protect the clubs they cherish, and the vital role they play in our economy.

“Through our Plan for Change, we are ushering in a stronger, fairer future for the game we all love.”

The Act follows a long journey to law, which began following the attempted breakaway European Super League, and a series of high-profile cases of clubs facing financial ruin.

Over recent years fans from the likes of Bury, Macclesfield Town, Derby County, Reading and many others have been left to suffer the consequences of reckless mismanagement, excessive risk-taking and financial catastrophe at their club.

The new regime is designed to raise standards across the game, supporting the government’s Plan for Change by ensuring English football can continue to deliver huge economic benefits across the country.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “Football clubs have been built and sustained by fans for generations, but too often they have had nowhere to turn when their clubs have faced crisis.

“Today that changes as this Act will give hope and assurance to people, with the regulator working to protect clubs in towns and cities all over the country, where football clubs mean so much, to so many.

“From Southend to Blackpool, Portsmouth to Wigan, these reforms have been driven by fans, for fans. I will be forever proud that this Government has delivered on its manifesto pledge to support them by reforming football’s governance, and I pay tribute to all those that have helped us deliver this historic moment for the nation’s game.”