Sheffield United vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Sheffield United to win to nil - 11/4 WilliamHill

Callum O’Hare to score or assist - 12/5 Bet365

Sheffield United take on Sunderland in the Championship play-off final this weekend, with a place in the Premier League on the line at Wembley on Saturday (3pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

The Blades had an easier run in the semi-finals, facing Bristol City and earning two straightforward 3-0 wins for a superb 6-0 aggregate win over Liam Manning’s side.

Sunderland had an altogether more difficult and dramatic route to the final, beating Coventry 2-1 away before requiring a last-gasp Dan Ballard goal in extra-time at the Stadium of Light to book their place at Wembley.

Regis Le Bris’s side finished 14 points below the Blades in the regular season, with Chris Wilder’s side winning at home but losing away when the two teams met in November and January respectively.

And ahead of the final on 24 May, it’s the Blades who are the favourites at 8/11 with football betting sites, with Sunderland priced at 11/10 to lift the trophy.

Sheffield United vs Sunderland betting tips: Blades to return to the Premier League

Over the course of the season, Sheffield United showed that they were one of the best sides in the division, perhaps unlucky to fall into third in a season in which two sides accumulated 100 points.

The Blades still managed to grab 90 points on the way to a third-place finish in the Championship, and with Sunderland next in fourth on 76 points, there was a clear gap between these two in the regular season.

In their two meetings this term, each side won at home and lost away, with the Blades winning 1-0 before Sunderland got revenge in the reverse fixture with a 2-1 victory two months later.

But Sunderland’s win over Coventry was just the Black Cats’ second in their last 10 matches, having last won against Millwall at the end of March.

To add to that, Le Bris’ side have just six goals over their last 10 matches. Sheffield United have won five of their last 10, scoring 16 goals in that time.

And that could explain why the Blades are such favourite on betting sites, offered at 29/20 to win in 90 minutes versus 21/10 for Sunderland.

So, if a punter wants slightly more potential value, a wager on Sheffield United to win and both teams to score could offer it at 11/4.

Sheffield United vs Sunderland prediction 1: Sheffield United to win to nil - 13/5 William Hill

Sheffield United vs Sunderland prediction: Another O’Hare impact?

Callum O’Hare has been a surprise play-off hero for Sheffield United so far, scoring in both legs off the neck as the Blades secured two 3-0 wins in each leg of the semi-finals.

Though O’Hare only bagged two goals and two assists in the regular season, the Irishman seems to have found form at the right time, and could be in with a shout of starting at Wembley for Chris Wilder’s side.

So, for an outside shout ahead of the final, a wager on O’Hare to score or assist could be worth a punt at 12/5 with various betting apps.

Sheffield United vs Sunderland prediction 2: Callum O’Hare to score or assist - 12/5 Bet365

Responsible gambling

Always practice responsible gambling. When have a bet using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.