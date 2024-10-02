Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sheffield United vs Swansea City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Bramall Lane

Luke Baker
Wednesday 02 October 2024 12:45 EDT
Comments
Bramall Lane, the home of Sheffield United
Bramall Lane, the home of Sheffield United (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sheffield United face Swansea City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Sheffield United vs Swansea City

Match ends, Sheffield United 1, Swansea City 0.

2 October 2024 21:36

Sheffield United vs Swansea City

Second Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Swansea City 0.

2 October 2024 21:35

Sheffield United vs Swansea City

Sydie Peck (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

2 October 2024 21:35

Sheffield United vs Swansea City

Foul by Sydie Peck (Sheffield United).

2 October 2024 21:34

Sheffield United vs Swansea City

Matt Grimes (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

2 October 2024 21:34

Sheffield United vs Swansea City

Florian Bianchini (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

2 October 2024 21:32

Sheffield United vs Swansea City

Offside, Sheffield United. Rhian Brewster is caught offside.

2 October 2024 21:31

Sheffield United vs Swansea City

Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.

2 October 2024 21:31

Sheffield United vs Swansea City

Attempt missed. Zan Vipotnik (Swansea City) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joshua Key with a cross.

2 October 2024 21:30

Sheffield United vs Swansea City

Matt Grimes (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

2 October 2024 21:30

