Sheffield United vs Swansea City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Bramall Lane
Follow live coverage as Sheffield United face Swansea City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Sheffield United vs Swansea City
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Swansea City 0.
Sheffield United vs Swansea City
Sydie Peck (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sheffield United vs Swansea City
Matt Grimes (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sheffield United vs Swansea City
Florian Bianchini (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Sheffield United vs Swansea City
Offside, Sheffield United. Rhian Brewster is caught offside.
Sheffield United vs Swansea City
Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
Sheffield United vs Swansea City
Attempt missed. Zan Vipotnik (Swansea City) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joshua Key with a cross.
Sheffield United vs Swansea City
Matt Grimes (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments