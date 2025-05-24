Sheffield United vs Sunderland LIVE: Blades take deserved lead through devastating counter
Who will join Leeds and Burnley in earning promotion to the top flight?
Sheffield United and Sunderland will vie for a place in the Premier League as the pair clash in the Championship play-off final.
Always a game of such consequence, the top flight is within reach for two proud clubs after setting up a trip to Wembley. Sheffield United pushed Leeds and Burnley close for long periods during the course of the campaign before fading into third, though showed their class in a semi-final thrashing of Bristol City. Sunderland, conversely, made the most dramatic of passages through to this encounter, Dan Ballard’s header breaking Coventry hearts in the last minute of extra time.
Perhaps it was a sign that the Black Cats’ luck has turned after several seasons of toil since dropping out of the Premier League in 2017. Can Regis Le Bris lead them back to where Sunderland fans feel they belong, or will Chris Wilder earn a third promotion with Sheffield United to again prove his managerial quality?
Follow all of the latest from the Championship play-off final with our live blog below:
GOAL! Sheffield United 2-0 Sunderland (Burrows)
ANOTHER GOAL AT WEMBLEY FOR BURROWS!
But will it stand - his half-volley from the edge of the box goes through the crowd into the bottom corner, but as he hits it, Souza is standing directly in front of Patterson.
The ref is off to the monitor...
Sheffield United 1-0 Sunderland
32 mins: Sunderland are messing up even the simplest of passes - they’re all going wayward.
One back to the keeper, under zero pressure, had Patterson running in circles to retrieve it.
Sheffield United 1-0 Sunderland
29 mins: Confirmation that Luke O’Nien suffered a dislocated shoulder - and that it has now been popped back in.
Sunderland are suffering all round at the moment.
'A popular scorer'
Devastating counter-attack by Sheffield United, capped by a delightful, dinked finish. Tyrese Campbell will be a popular scorer far beyond their fanbase, given how popular his late father, Kevin, was at clubs such as Arsenal, Everton and West Brom.
GOAL! Sheffield United 1-0 Sunderland (Campbell, 25')
A LIGHTNING COUNTER ATTACK FROM THE BLADES!
It was a Sunderland corner, but Sheffield United break away and it’s Hamer, all alone, who shows incredible determination to get there first.
He then threads the needle to find Campbell, who dinks the keeper like it’s nothing.
Fully deserved from Sheffield United - but it came just as Sunderland looked to be getting a foothold.
Sheffield United 0-0 Sunderland
24 mins: Mayenda bursts into life to bring about Sunderland’s first real moment of promise, driving into the box before winning a corner.
Sheffield United 0-0 Sunderland
22 mins: The Sheffield United supporters breaking into applause as a tribute for Blades legend George Baldock.
Sheffield United 0-0 Sunderland
20 mins: Eight days ago in the FA Cup final, we watched Manchester City dominate for the first 15-or-so minutes, but fail to capitalise on early pressure by scoring. Of course, that detrimental as Crystal Palace went on to win 1-0.
Sunderland know it can’t continue like this. But they’ll take solace from the fact the final is still goalless and might be looking to Palace’s exploits from inspiration.
Sheffield United 0-0 Sunderland
17 mins: First time in the final third for Sunderland as Jobe drifts through the middle before putting it wide for Mundle, who wins a corner.
They showed they can be a threat from set-pieces against Coventry - but Cooper claims and tries to spark a counter.
Sheffield United 0-0 Sunderland
14 mins: Sunderland are showing real uncertainty when defending. Meanwhile, Sheffield United are winning every second ball and are playing with real confidence.
A deflected Rhian Brewster cross looked simple to clear, only for Mepham to slip - allowing the striker to retrieve and have a shot.
It’s blocked and Sunderland do clear.
