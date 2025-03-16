Sheffield United win crucial Steel City derby to reach Championship summit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rhian Brewster's second-half goal sealed Sheffield United a 1-0 Steel City derby win at Hillsborough and lifted them back into the Sky Bet Championship's top two.

Brewster's strike just after the hour-mark at Hillsborough clinched the Blades their first season-double over Sheffield Wednesday in 19 years as Chris Wilder's side leapfrogged Burnley to move level on points with leaders Leeds.

The Blades were indebted to goalkeeper Michael Cooper, who made top-class saves in either half to keep the home side at bay.

The Owls missed the chance to close in on a play-off place and a third straight home league defeat saw their winless derby run against the Blades extend to six matches.

Their last victory in this fixture was back in 2012, while they have failed to score in each of the two sides' last five encounters.

Wednesday, buoyed by back-to-back away wins, set the early tempo and went close to taking a ninth-minute lead when Michael Smith's header was brilliantly saved by Cooper. It turned out to be the best chance of the first half.

Amid an electric atmosphere, emotions ran high on both the pitch and the terraces, with referee Andrew Kitchen busy calming a players' melee following a challenge between Callum Paterson and Ben Brereton Diaz.

Both players were booked and as the first half continued at a frantic pace, Tyrese Campbell pulled his low angled shot wide.

Free-flowing football gave way to full-blooded commitment, while the Blades enjoyed a spell of possession without capitalising before the interval.

open image in gallery ( Action Images )

Owls goalkeeper James Beadle was quick off his line to thwart Campbell - the match-winner in the corresponding fixture at Bramall Lane in November - who raced on to Gus Hamer's neat through-ball.

Blades defender Harrison Burrows dragged his low effort off target and a scrappy first period, devoid of any clear-cut scoring chances bar Smith's early header, ended goalless.

Wednesday made another quick start to the second period and, after Cooper had easily gathered Michael Ihiekwe's header, Josh Windass' goalbound effort was well blocked by Hamza Choudhury.

open image in gallery ( Cody Froggatt/PA Wire )

Choudhury rescued the Blades again when diverting Smith's cross for a corner before the visitors took a 64th-minute lead.

Campbell played the ball across the face of goal after skipping past Ihiekwe on the right and, after Beadle could only parry the danger, Brewster turned it home into an empty net.

Owls boss Danny Rohl sent on three substitutes - Nathaniel Chalobah, Svante Ingelsson and Marvin Johnson - in response and his side pressed hard for an equaliser.

But Cooper pulled off another superb save from Johnson's fierce low drive in the 88th minute and Ingelsson blazed the rebound over as the Blades held on for a 12th away win of the season.