England name replacement for injured Cole Palmer
25-year-old Morgan Gibbs-White will join Thomas Tuchel’s squad after Palmer picked up injury versus Arsenal
Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has been added to Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad.
The 25-year-old is expected to replace Cole Palmer, who was ruled out ahead of Chelsea’s 1-0 loss to Arsenal through injury.
He will now join up with the rest of the squad ahead of their opening 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia at Wembley.
Gibbs-White made his senior debut last September and has two caps to his name. For Forest he has scored five goals and provided seven assists in 25 matches this season.
Tuchel, who took charge of England on January 1, name-checked Gibbs-White alongside James Maddison, Conor Gallagher, Jacob Ramsey and Jarrad Branthwaite as players who could count themselves unlucky to miss out as he unveiled his first squad on Friday.
On the nature of Palmer’s injury, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca said: “He needs a scan, it is planned for Monday morning. It’s a muscle problem.
“Probably in Cole’s case it will give him some rest physically and mentally. It could be good.”