Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Sheffield United vs Luton Town LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Bramall Lane

Luke Baker
Saturday 05 October 2024 08:00 EDT
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sheffield United face Luton Town in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Sheffield United vs Luton Town

Match ends, Sheffield United 2, Luton Town 0.

5 October 2024 16:50

Sheffield United vs Luton Town

Second Half ends, Sheffield United 2, Luton Town 0.

5 October 2024 16:50

Sheffield United vs Luton Town

Attempt blocked. Victor Moses (Luton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

5 October 2024 16:49

Sheffield United vs Luton Town

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Rhys Norrington-Davies.

5 October 2024 16:48

Sheffield United vs Luton Town

Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.

5 October 2024 16:47

Sheffield United vs Luton Town

Foul by Tyrese Campbell (Sheffield United).

5 October 2024 16:47

Sheffield United vs Luton Town

Substitution, Luton Town. Zack Nelson replaces Jordan Clark.

5 October 2024 16:44

Sheffield United vs Luton Town

Tyrese Campbell (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

5 October 2024 16:42

Sheffield United vs Luton Town

Attempt missed. Jacob Brown (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Cauley Woodrow with a cross.

5 October 2024 16:40

Sheffield United vs Luton Town

Tyrese Campbell (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

5 October 2024 16:37

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in