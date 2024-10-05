Sheffield United vs Luton Town LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Bramall Lane
Follow live coverage as Sheffield United face Luton Town in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Sheffield United vs Luton Town
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 2, Luton Town 0.
Sheffield United vs Luton Town
Attempt blocked. Victor Moses (Luton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Sheffield United vs Luton Town
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Rhys Norrington-Davies.
Sheffield United vs Luton Town
Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.
Sheffield United vs Luton Town
Substitution, Luton Town. Zack Nelson replaces Jordan Clark.
Sheffield United vs Luton Town
Tyrese Campbell (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Sheffield United vs Luton Town
Attempt missed. Jacob Brown (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Cauley Woodrow with a cross.
Sheffield United vs Luton Town
Tyrese Campbell (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments