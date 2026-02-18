Sevilla manager handed ‘excessive’ seven-match ban in huge blow to LaLiga survival hopes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sevilla have hit out at LaLiga for taking “excessive” action against manager Matias Almeyda after he was handed a huge seven-match ban for clashing with match officials.

Almeyda was sent off late into Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Alaves after gesturing in frustration over a refereeing decision that went against his side.

The Argentinian jumped, turned to the crowd and let out an exasperated yell before leaning against his own bench, actions which the referee deemed to be worthy of dismissal.

Almeyda proceeded to protest vehemently against the harsh decision to show him a red card, which landed him in further hot water with Spanish football governing body Rfef.

He confronted the official, refusing to leave the pitch until his staff dragged him away.

Rfef have now come down on Almeyda like a ton of bricks and slapped him with the longest ban manager seen for 12 years in the Spanish top flight.

The federation's disciplinary committee said the suspension included three matches for contempt and disregard for the referee as well as two matches for complaints made to the officiating crew, one match for not immediately leaving after being sent off, and another match for conduct disregarding public order.

Sevilla have responded by branding the punishment as “excessive” and confirming that it will appeal the decision.

open image in gallery Sevilla boss Matias Almeyda (left) had to be held back after being shown red ( Getty Images )

”The club’s legal department will exhaust all available avenues to appeal what it considers an excessive sanction, both in terms of the number of matches imposed and the way the facts have been described,” a club statement read.

“We respect the sporting legal authorities and their decisions, but will make use of all available tools to defend our legitimate rights and those of our coach.”

If the ban is kept at its current length, Almeyda will miss half of Sevilla’s remaining LaLiga games as the club fights to avoid the humiliation of relegation.

Traditionally part of LaLiga’s “big five” - alongside Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and fellow strugglers Valencia - Sevilla are just two points above the drop zone and are in the thick of a six-way race to stay up.

Almeyda’s ban acts as the latest blow in a dire period for a club who were Europa League champions no more than three years ago.