Four Serie A matches postponed after death of Pope Francis

Torino-Udinese, Cagliari-Fiorentina, Genoa-Lazio and Parma-Juventus will be rescheduled

Shifa Jahan
Monday 21 April 2025 05:57 EDT
Vatican announces death of Pope Francis

Italy’s top-flight league Serie A has postponed all of Monday's fixtures following the death of Pope Francis.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, and a lifelong football fan has died.

The Vatican confirmed his death on Monday at the age of 88 following a serious bout of double pneumonia.

The Serie A games scheduled for Monday — a national holiday in Italy — were: Torino-Udinese; Cagliari-Fiorentina; Genoa-Lazio; and Parma-Juventus.

The league said in a statement: "Following the passing of His Holiness, Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A can confirm that today's league games in Serie A and Primavera 1 have been postponed.

"The date of the rearranged fixtures will be announced in due course."

