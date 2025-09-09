Serbia vs England live: Three Lions face tough test as they target fifth win from five in World Cup qualifying
England continue their World Cup qualifying campaign against tricky opposition in Serbia
England travel to Serbia in a bid to maintain their 100% record in World Cup qualifying so far - but will face stern opposition and a hostile reception in Belgrade.
Thomas Tuchel’s side were 2-0 winners last time out against minnows Andorra but face an altogether different prospect against Serbia, who sit five points behind England in the group but with a game in hand.
The stakes are high, as captain Harry Kane summed them up: “If we win the game, we’re really close to securing qualification. If we don’t, it makes the next camp a lot trickier.”
And time is running out for Tuchel to figure out his best XI, with Elliot Anderson and Noni Madueke among the players to impress against Andorra and hoping to secure a starting berth today.
Follow all the build-up, team news and action with The Independent’s live blog below:
A first visit to Serbia
This will be England’s first visit to Serbia as an independent nation, with their last away game against Yugoslavia coming in November 1987.
They won 4-1 in a European Championship qualifier.
'We are here to win' says Tuchel
More from the England boss now who outlined his plans for tonight’s match:
“We are clearly here to win. We are prepared to win and to try to win. This is why we are here. We want to put the performance and quality on the pitch that it’s enough to win.
“We can never guarantee and we will never be arrogant and disrespectful. The result is hard to control.
“We want to have a good performance and we need a top performance to reach our goal. And the target is clear: we want to win.”
Head to head
Including Yugoslavia and, Serbia and Montenegro, England have won each of their last five meetings with Serbia by an aggregate score of 11-3.
Thomas Tuchel on potential team changes
The England manager was asked whether he will make any changes to the team for tonight’s clash with Serbia.
He said: “In terms of performance, I have to say not too many – maybe slight adjustments because we had an excellent camp and everyone deserves to play and everyone deserves some minutes.
“The players are not yet in a rhythm where it’s normal also to play 90 minutes every three days, so we take this into account.
“Everyone is available, so it will be narrow decisions but that’s a good sign.”
The old-fashioned quality that paints a clearer picture of Thomas Tuchel’s England
Thomas Tuchel said he wanted to give his England team more “clarity”, and there is little as obvious in football as whipping a cross into the box.
Such deliveries were for decades the staple of the English game, the articles of faith in the classic 4-4-2, something all the more resonant given that the manager has talked about restoring core values. Meat and potatoes. Get into the mixer. Get the job done.
They were enough here for a 2-0 win over Andorra, as both goals came from deliveries down the right.
England's early team news
England are likely to field a similar line-up to the XI against Andorra at Villa Park, with Elliot Anderson and Noni Madueke both impressing for the Three Lions.
Ollie Watkins could feature but is unlikely to start and there may be tweaks in defence after Myles Lewis-Skelly was left out of the squad.
Predicted England XI: Pickford; James, Guehi, Konsa, Spence; Anderson, Rice; Madueke, Eze, Gordon; Kane.
Early Serbia team news
Serbia have not reported any injury concerns after their win over Latvia but could see former Fulham striker and all-time leading goalscorer Aleksandar Mitrovic return to lead the line. Nemanja Gudelj and Nemanja Maksimovic may also be recalled into the starting XI.
Predicted Serbia XI: Petrovic; Milenkovic, Erakovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Gudelj, Maksimovic, Samardzic, Terzic; Mitrovic, Vlahovic.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the clash on ITV1 and ITV’s streaming platform, ITVX.
When is Serbia vs England?
Serbia face England on Tuesday 9 September at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, with kick-off at 7.45pm BST.
Serbia vs England
England continue their World Cup qualifying campaign with what is likely to be their toughest fixture as they take on Serbia.
Thomas Tuchel’s side recorded an efficient 2-0 win over minnows Andorra last Saturday, but while the result was tidy - extending their run of Group K wins to four from four - the performance was a largely tepid affair.
Viewers are unlikely to be treated to any more scintillating football against Serbia, as Tuchel has spoken at length about bringing old-school footballing qualities back into the side, including long throws and crosses - with both England’s goals against Andorra scored from the latter.
The German said he expects to “face the same formation, the defensive block of 5-4-1, with individual quality up front with tall, physical strikers” from their next opponents, who beat Latvia 1-0 on Friday and who sit five points behind England in Group K, having played a game less.
