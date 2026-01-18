Senegal vs Morocco live: Afcon final latest updates as host nation bid for first title in 50 years
Can Morocco make history in front of their home crowd or will Senegal become two-time champions?
Hosts Morocco will bid to win their first Africa Cup of Nations title in 50 years as they face Senegal in the tournament’s blockbuster finale.
The Atlas Lions, who reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2022, have been among the favourites to claim the fabled continental crown this year and sealed their place in the final in the most dramatic fashion, edging out Nigeria on penalties to spark raucous scenes in Rabat.
Senegal, champions for the first time in 2021, stand between them and Afcon glory after talisman Sadio Mane proved the difference against Mohamed Salah’s Egypt, firing home the decisive winner in a 1-0 triumph.
Two of Africa’s heavyweights, it acts as only the first meeting between the nations in Afcon history, with it coming on the biggest stage of them all.
Follow all the latest updates from the Afcon final below:
KICK-OFF! Senegal 0-0 Morocco
The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations is... UNDERWAY!
Kick-off next
A month of African football theatre culminates here and now.
Here come the teams
The teams are onto the pitch... time for the anthems!
Safe to say we’re going to get a difference in reaction to the two.
Closing in on kick-off
We are just a few moments away from the stars of Senegal and Morocco from taking to the pitch for the 2025 Afcon final!
The Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium is giving us a pretty stunning lights show to get the fans in the mood, not that they’ll need any encouragement.
The tension, the atmosphere - we’re on tenterhooks. Stay tuned!
Senegal's experience on this stage
Both nations are bidding to win their second Africa Cup of Nations crown - though one team will know how to handle this occasion far more than the other.
Senegal’s only title came comparatively recently, with the Teranga Lions lifting the fabled trophy in 2021 when they beat Egypt.
Morocco, meanwhile, have not won Afcon since 1976 and played their last final over two decades ago in 2004.
Senegal vs Morocco: Head-to-head
Morocco have won four of their last six meetings with Senegal, with the Teranga Lions’ only victory in this period coming in the form of a 1-0 win on 25 May 2012 in a friendly match.
And while the two nations have clashed in numerous qualifiers and friendlies, tonight will actually be the first time they have faced in the Africa Cup of Nations.
Their most recent meeting came in August of last year, which saw the Atlas Lions win on penalties to book their place in the African Nations Championship final.
Closing ceremony held ahead of kick-off
The usual closing ceremony shtick to whet the whistle for the Afcon final that’s to come - we’re just over half an hour away from kick-off!
Ayoub El Kaabi's acrobatic heroics
Morocco frontman Ayoub El Kaabi has three goals to his name this Afcon - but would you be surprised to hear that two of them have been bicycle kicks?
While he hasn’t been necessarily relied on for goals, with Brahim Diaz taking that mantle, the Olympiacos striker probably boasts the best highlight reel of any player this tournament.
His first bicycle kick came in the Afcon curtain raiser against Comoros, before emulating his exploits in Morocco’s final group win over Zambia.
Surely we won’t see a three-peat tonight... right?
