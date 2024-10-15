Scotland vs Portugal LIVE: Nations League team news as Scots look to end losing run against Cristiano Ronaldo
The Scots have never lost five games in a row in their history as they welcome Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo to Hampden
Scotland are desperate to end their losing run as Hampden hosts Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo in the Nations League.
Steve Clarke’s side are enduring a “tough” nine-match winless run, but defeat against Croatia on Saturday means the Tartan Army face the prospect of losing five games in a row for the first time in their history if the result does not go their way tonight in Glasgow.
The Scots have been hit by an injury crisis, as well as a run of late misfortune. After late defeats to Poland and Portugal last month, Clarke’s side then had a stoppage-time equaliser that would have rescued a 2-2 draw against Croatia ruled out for offside in Zagreb.
It leaves Scotland facing the prospect of relegation from the top tier of the Nations League but victory against Portugal and Ronaldo would go a long way to lifting the gloom.
The match is not being shown live on TV after the broadcast rights were not picked up by ITV, and is only available to watch on the Viaplay International YouTube channel. Follow live updates from Scotland vs Portugal in the Nations League, below
Steve Clarke believes Scotland can avoid losing five games in a row for the first time in their history and end their winless run when they host Portugal at Hampden on Tuesday night.
A dire run has seen the Scots win just one of their last 15 matches, going nine in a row without victory and with four defeats on the spin since the poor displays at Euro 2024.
That spell includes three defeat in the Nations League, leaving Clarke’s side bottom of their group and facing the prospect of a swift relegation back to the second tier.
There have been extenuating circumstances to Scotland’s poor form, including a lengthy injury list and a tough series of games against high-class opposition in League A.
Despite that, Clarke’s side have been competitive in all three of their Nations League games against Poland, Portugal and Croatia - with only one goal to separate the sides in each.
Late misfortune has also been a theme, with late goals conceded against Poland and Portugal before Che Adams had a stoppage-time equaliser ruled out in the 2-1 defeat to Croatia in Zagreb.
What is the Portugal team news?
Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has no new injury worries either after his side’s straightforward win over Poland, so all that remains to be seen is whether he will rotate.
Diogo Jota and Joao Felix could come in for Rafa Leao and Pedro Neto on the wings, while PSG’s Joao Neves could replace his namesake Ruben in midfield, as could Vitinha.
What is the Scotland team news?
Scotland are still missing plenty of their full squad, with around 12 senior players unavailable. James Forrest is the latest to drop out of the squad, replaced by young Rangers midfielder Connor Barron.
Ben Doak impressed in his first start but Clarke was careful to mention that managing his minutes is an important issue, so he may appear off the bench against the Selecao.
Injuries may force a similar starting eleven to the one that took the pitch against Croatia, though it remains to be seen whether Che Adams and Ryan Gauld did enough to play themselves into Clarke’s thoughts.
Certain places, such as those of Billy Gilmour, Scott McTominay and Andy Robertson, remain set in stone.
When is Scotland v Portugal?
The Nations League match takes place on Tuesday 15 October, with kick-off at 7.45pm BST at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.
How to watch
The match is not being shown on TV but is available to stream on YouTube.
The rights to Scotland’s Nations League matches is currently held by ViaPlay, but the Norwegian broadcaster has stripped back its operations in the UK over the last year.
Scotland’s matches against Poland and Portugal in September were picked up by ITV, but no such deal was made ahead of the Croatia and Portugal games.
Therefore, Scotland vs Portugal will only be available to watch on the Viaplay International YouTube channel. The stream will go live at 7.30pm.
If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Scotland host Portugal at Hampden Park on Tuesday evening in their latest match in the Nations League, as Steve Clarke’s side look to bounce back from late heartbreak in Zagreb last time out.
A solid performance against Croatia was almost topped off with a last-gasp equaliser on Saturday, but it was ruled out as Che Adams had strayed offside.
That result leaves Scotland rock bottom of League A Group 1, with nothing to show from their first three matches despite encouraging performances in all of them.
And now Clarke’s injury-plagued side host Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal team, who are flying high at the top of their group after beating Poland 3-1 last time out.
