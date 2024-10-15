Scotland have lost all three games in the Nations League ( Getty Images )

Scotland are desperate to end their losing run as Hampden hosts Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo in the Nations League.

Steve Clarke’s side are enduring a “tough” nine-match winless run, but defeat against Croatia on Saturday means the Tartan Army face the prospect of losing five games in a row for the first time in their history if the result does not go their way tonight in Glasgow.

The Scots have been hit by an injury crisis, as well as a run of late misfortune. After late defeats to Poland and Portugal last month, Clarke’s side then had a stoppage-time equaliser that would have rescued a 2-2 draw against Croatia ruled out for offside in Zagreb.

It leaves Scotland facing the prospect of relegation from the top tier of the Nations League but victory against Portugal and Ronaldo would go a long way to lifting the gloom.

The match is not being shown live on TV after the broadcast rights were not picked up by ITV, and is only available to watch on the Viaplay International YouTube channel. Follow live updates from Scotland vs Portugal in the Nations League, below