Scotland face Poland at Hampden Park in the opening match of their Nations League campaign on Thursday night, looking to put a summer of disappointment behind them.

Steve Clarke’s side finished bottom of their group at Euro 2024 with just one point, but despite calls for a sacking or a resignation, Clarke leads the team once more in a Nations League group that also contains international heavyweights Portugal and Croatia.

Scotland will face the Selecao on Sunday, but first comes a test against the ‘easiest’ opposition in the group. Clarke has called up several uncapped players, including Liverpool loanee Ben Doak and Ryan Gauld, whose only other call-up came in September 2014.

And Poland will be looking to bounce back from a similarly disappointing Euros campaign of their own, where they finished bottom of an admittedly more difficult group in Germany.

Follow all the latest build-up, updates and reaction from the Nations League below: