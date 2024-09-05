Scotland v Poland LIVE: Latest Nations League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Scotland were left reeling after finishing bottom of their group at Euro 2024 with just one point, and will play for pride and points when Poland visit
Scotland face Poland at Hampden Park in the opening match of their Nations League campaign on Thursday night, looking to put a summer of disappointment behind them.
Steve Clarke’s side finished bottom of their group at Euro 2024 with just one point, but despite calls for a sacking or a resignation, Clarke leads the team once more in a Nations League group that also contains international heavyweights Portugal and Croatia.
Scotland will face the Selecao on Sunday, but first comes a test against the ‘easiest’ opposition in the group. Clarke has called up several uncapped players, including Liverpool loanee Ben Doak and Ryan Gauld, whose only other call-up came in September 2014.
And Poland will be looking to bounce back from a similarly disappointing Euros campaign of their own, where they finished bottom of an admittedly more difficult group in Germany.
Follow all the latest build-up, updates and reaction from the Nations League below:
Scotland vs Poland LIVE
Scotland host Poland in the Nations League A Group 1 opening match tonight as they bid to put their Euro 2024 exit behind them.
At the most recent international tournament, Scotland secured just one point from three matches as they exited Euro 2024.
Should Scotland finish in the top two of their group they would qualify for the quarter-finals of the Nations League, fourth would confirm a relegation to League B and third would ensure a play-off match.
Although the Nations League is its own event, it also has an impact on qualification for the 2026 World Cup, which Scotland would be aiming to compete in for the first time since 1998.
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Nations League action as Scotland play host to Poland at Hampden Park.
Steve Clarke’s men are back on the international stage after their shocking Euro 2024 campaign and will hope for a more positive time of things this evening.
Scotland’s Nations League group also includes international heavyweights Portugal and Croatia so a victory against an underpar Poland will leave them in a strong position.
We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and more throughout the night so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 7.45pm.
