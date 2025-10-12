Scotland v Belarus live: Tartan Army look to take huge step towards World Cup qualification
Scotland can move to the top of their World Cup qualifying group after coming from behind to beat Greece on Thursday
Scotland take on Belarus in a must-win World Cup qualifier at Hampden as the Tartan Army look to take a huge step towards booking their place at next summer’s tournament finals.
Steve Clarke’s side rode their luck against Greece on Thursday but ultimately battled from behind to claim a potentially crucial 3-1 victory in the race to qualify for the country’s first men’s World Cup since 1998.
Belarus are without a point in Group C so far, having conceded 13 goals in their three defeats. Scotland were 2-0 winners away from home last month and could potentially book a play-off spot this evening with another win.
That’s because Greece travel to Denmark later tonight. A Scotland win and a Denmark win in Copenhagen knocks Greece out of contention before World Cup qualifying concludes next month, and guarantees Scotland a place in the top two.
Follow live updates from Scotland v Belarus, below:
How can Scotland guarantee a top-two finish tonight?
Group C’s state of play looks very encouraging for Scotland going into tonight’s clash. The Tartan Army are level on seven points with leaders Denmark and take on a Belarus side who has yet to notch a single point.
Scotland were 2-0 winners away from home last month against tonight’s opponents and could potentially book a play-off spot this evening with another win.
Saying that, if Denmark drop points and the Scottish bag all three, Steve Clarke’s men will go top of their group.
Odds for the clash
Scotland 1/5
Draw 13/2
Belarus 23/1
Predicted Scotland line-up
Scotland XI: Gunn; Ralston, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson; Gilmour, McLean; McGinn, McTominay, Doak; Adams.
Scotland team news
The win over Greece came at a cost, with goalscorers Ryan Christie and Lewis Ferguson picking up yellow cards that rule them out of the game against Belarus due to suspension. Aaron Hickey also appeared to pick up a knock, in what is a concern after the right back only recently returned from a long injury lay-off.
“There will be three changes but there was always going to be three or four anyway,” Steve Clarke said. “When I looked at my bench tonight, I knew I had a strong squad - probably as strong as I’ve been able to put together in the last two camps. We’ll deal with it.”
Is Scotland vs Belarus on TV? How to watch World Cup qualifier
The World Cup qualifier will kick off at 5pm on Sunday 12 October at Hampden Park.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BBC Two, with coverage starting from 4:45pm. A free live stream will be available on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.
Scotland vs Belarus LIVE!
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Scotland’s next World Cup qualifier against Belarus.
Dreams of a first tournament finals since 1998 are very much alive for the Tartan Army, who battled from behind to beat Greece 3-1 on Thursday - avenging Nations League heartbreak against the same opposition from earlier this year.
They’re back at Hampden Park tonight to take on Belarus - who are without a point in Group C so far - and could even potentially book a play-off spot with another victory, providing things go their way in the clash between Denmark and Greece later on.
We’ll have all the build-up, team news and minute-by-minute updates from the clash, right here.
