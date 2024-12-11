Sole bidders Saudi Arabia confirmed as hosts of 2034 men’s World Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Saudi Arabia have been confirmed as hosts of the 2034 men’s World Cup.

The Middle East nation were the sole bidders for the finals in 10 years’ time, with an online FIFA Congress voting by acclamation in favour of their staging despite the huge controversy surrounding the bid.

The hosting rights for the centenary tournament in 2030 were rubberstamped at the same time, with Morocco, Portugal and Spain named as the principal co-hosts.

The opening match of that competition will be played in Uruguay, which hosted the inaugural 1930 finals, with the next two games to be staged in Argentina and Paraguay respectively before the rest of the tournament is played in the three main co-host countries.

The agreement for South America to stage the opening games in 2030 – reached in October last year – paved the way for Saudi Arabia to be sole hosts in 2034.

Saudi Arabia confirmed their interest in hosting on the same day the 2030 agreement was made public, with FIFA limiting further expressions of interest to nations from the Asian and Oceania confederations and setting a deadline of less than a month to declare that interest.

Australia, considered the only realistic challengers to Saudi Arabia, confirmed on October 31 last year that they would not be bidding.

The Football Association supported the 2030 and 2034 bids, and is expected to issue a statement later explaining its decision. The Football Association of Wales is also understood to have given its support.

The Norwegian football federation announced on Tuesday it would abstain from any vote by acclamation, and said the process FIFA had followed to determine the 2030 and 2034 hosts was “flawed”.

Human rights campaigners Amnesty International said last week there had been a “deafening silence” from national governing bodies over Saudi’s hosting, compared to how many spoke out regarding Qatar’s staging of the 2022 finals.

Amnesty has warned many migrant workers will die in getting Saudi Arabia ready to host without major reform to labour laws.

Any efforts to stage the 2034 finals in winter – as surely must happen to avoid searing daytime temperatures in the Saudi summer – are set to be opposed by Europe’s domestic leagues, who are already involved in a legal action against FIFA.

The European Leagues umbrella organisation – which includes the Premier League as a member – is holding a board meeting on Friday and, while this topic is not on the agenda, it may well be raised.