Sarina Wiegman: I have fallen in love with England after ‘craziest’ tournament yet

Shortly before Sarina Wiegman walks into one of the grand rooms at England’s five-star Dolder base overlooking Zurich, Ella Toone can’t help but laugh.

“We’ve nearly killed her twice in this tournament,” Toone says. It sometimes feels like at least twice in single games, especially those against Sweden and Italy.

“You’ve definitely aged me,” Wiegman told the players after the semi-final. You wouldn’t think it as she walks in for a more informal chat with media on the eve of the Euro 2025 final. Wiegman is all smiles and laughs, as you might well be when your team repeatedly get through emotional late rescue acts. Everyone conspicuously looks to the coach in such moments. That isn’t always the case in football.

Wiegman admits that she finds focus on her “awkward”, if of course, “very special”. Except, it’s hard not to focus on her.

This is the 55-year-old’s third consecutive major final in the England job, and fifth as a manager, going back to Euro 2017. It sums Wiegman up that she says it’s a record she doesn’t even want to think about until she retires. For everyone else, it defines her. While there have been a number of factors in England’s rise, not least FA investment, the money spent on Wiegman is well justified. She is almost certainly the single most important figure in the history of the women’s team. Hence, the FA being “in awe” of Wiegman, according to many insiders, to the point chief executive Mark Bullingham says she’s priceless.

open image in gallery Sarina Wiegman embraces goalscoring substitute Michelle Agyemang after England’s semi-final victory over Italy at Stade de Geneve on 22 July ( Getty )

If England loves Wiegman, however, what does Wiegman think of England? As a manager, she can come across as an abrupt figure, especially when talking in that matter-of-fact manner. Some close to her just say it’s part of being Dutch. Nevertheless, Wiegman’s success comes as her players talk about how she’s changed; maybe even softened.

She is relaxed enough to elaborate on her relationship with England outside the job, something she hasn’t really done before.

“I have been here four years and it just feels like my home away from home. I always enjoy it when I’m at work, when I’m in England. It is just the people, the sporting culture. I really love the sporting culture and the fans, of course. It is the connection I have with the people; we are very, very close. The people at the FA, with everyone.”

Wiegman is eventually asked whether she’s “fallen in love” with England. “Yes, I have,” she says. “Otherwise, I would not be sitting here with such a smile on my face.”

Wiegman has certainly harnessed some of England’s distinctive sporting traits, most visibly in the resilience of this team. “Proper England,” as her players keep saying.

open image in gallery Wiegman gives her team talk before the start of extra time against Italy ( The FA/Getty )

“I absolutely see that,” she says. “People that really want to work hard and are very committed.”

That quality has been honed for this England team through Wiegman’s nurturing of a proper old-fashioned team spirit. It has meant that, no matter how the team plays – and, in this tournament, that hasn’t been very well – they always have a chance. Hence, her resistance to talking about herself, except in the most couched way.

“I think I’m pretty good at bringing people together. But, without the quality, you’re not going to win a tournament. So you need very good players and the support staff. The environment we created, the performance, how we do recovery… but they’re important things to be the best prepared.

“What I’m trying to do is bring people together in the best possible way. Players and staff and the people around are really, really good.”

open image in gallery Mark Bullingham, CEO of the FA, chats with the England manager after the penalty shootout win against Sweden in the quarter-final in Zurich on 17 July ( Getty )

As is always the case with such figures, you can’t truly separate the real personality from the sporting personality, much as they try to. “I’m kind of a caring person,” Wiegman says. “I care about them… but at the same time, I’m the coach.”

The England players say she now lets out more emotion when they score. “That comes from these performances,” she laughs. “It’s so intense. Of course, I look very calm, but when the whistle goes and we score a goal and we change the game, when you have one minute left, of course, that is emotional. Now, yes, like every person, I develop too with experiences.

“What I really wanted to do over all these years was try to enjoy it a little bit more, instead of always being so…” Wiegman interrupts herself. “You have to be focused in this job, but you need to celebrate the moments that are good. It’s really nice.”

Some of the squad go even further and describe her as “a mum”.

“Yeah, you know, sometimes when people say about ‘the girls’, I think, ‘do they mean my daughters or my team?’! I care about them, but at the same time, I’m making these hard decisions at the moment. So sometimes you should leave that caring and leave it up to them. They’re grown-up women! But at least a mum should care.”

open image in gallery ‘I think I’m pretty good at bringing people together,’ says the Dutch coach ( Getty )

Being in the job for four years has naturally seen her become closer to players, though.

“Those informal moments are just nice, to have a conversation in, so you get to know each other better on and off the pitch. I say this a lot, but I truly believe connections make a difference. That’s why I like team sports so much. That’s what I like about the tournaments because you have more time together, so you have more time to have these informal moments.”

Wiegman even admits that she misses the players away from camps. “When we go into international breaks, it’s 11 days… you don’t have much time. And then I’m not a person who just goes out and has a conversation where there’s no purpose.”

open image in gallery ‘I care about them, but at the same time, I’m making these hard decisions at the moment’ ( Getty )

Much of this comes from the amount of consideration she put into actually taking the job in 2021.

“I think from both sides, before 2021, we have been really diligent to figure out if we were a good match. And you never know until you go in.”

They now know so well that she’s signed a contract to take her at least to the 2027 World Cup. There was “a click”, as Wiegman puts it. No matter how long she goes in the job, though, she’s unlikely to face a tournament as tumultuous as Euro 2025. From the retirements beforehand to being on the brink throughout, she admits there’s been nothing like it.

“Before the World Cup, we had challenges with players who were injured. But in this tournament, it has been the craziest one with how the games went. That has been different.”

The words don’t quite reflect the mock exasperation on her face. Wiegman does admit that she now recovers from matches better.

“I’ve worked on that, too, because I always say don’t put too much emphasis on the result. Of course, we are here to win, but you can’t control winning. You can control what you do and what you try to do to win the games. And I do better at that.”

As another tournament proves, however, she’s not bad at winning either.