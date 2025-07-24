Sarina Wiegman ‘not for sale’ as FA determined to fight off offers if England win Euro 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Football Association is determined to fight off any offers for Sarina Wiegman if the Lionesses win Euro 2025, with chief executive Mark Bullingham insisting the England manager is “not for sale” at any price.

Wiegman has now reached five major tournament finals in a row, including the last three with the Lionesses, and has the chance to become the first England manager in history to defend a title when her team take on world champions Spain on Sunday.

Wiegman is under contract until the end of the 2027 Women’s World Cup and Bullingham, who called the Dutch coach “special”, is confident they can keep her in charge even if there is an increased demand for her services if England win the Euros.

Sarina Wiegman led England to Euro 2022 glory and has taken them to another major final ( Getty Images )

“It’s not hard at all,” Bullingham said. “We are committed to her until 2027 and she is committed to us. We have a new team coming in for her. We haven’t quite started working on the plans for 2027 but I know her focus. Hopefully after success on Sunday, it will shift quite quickly to 2027.”

There has been some criticism of England’s performances during their run to the Euro 2025 final in Switzerland and, while Bullingham said it was not his place to comment on whether Wiegman is taken for granted, he said it was no accident that she is into another final.

“We have a really special coach and we should all recognise that,” Bullingham said. “I do think the tournament record is incredible but I also see the work she has done with players and the relationships and connections she builds in camps. It is phenomenal.

“She is just a cool head in the way she transmits that onto the pitch. She looks like the coolest person in the stadium and I have no doubts that helps in critical moments. I can only give my opinion but she is a really special coach and we are lucky to have her.”

Wiegman will welcome two new additions to her coaching staff in September, with Janneke Bijl and Arvid Smit replacing assistant Arjan Veurink, who will be taking charge of the Netherlands after Euro 2025.

Bullingham said there have yet to have been discussions over extending Wiegman’s contract, as it is too soon to look beyond the 2027 World Cup, and responded to a suggestion that she should be under consideration for the England men’s job after Thomas Tuchel.

“My answer is the same now as it was in 2023,” Bullingham said. “The starting point is it is almost disrespectful to assume the men’s job is more senior to the women’s. That is not the way we view it.

“I said two years ago Sarina could do any job in football, she is an amazing talent and we are delighted to have her running the women’s team through to 2027.”