Former England manager Fabio Capello mispronounced Sarina Wiegman’s name when awarding the Lionesses boss the Johan Cruyff trophy for best women’s coach at the Ballon d’Or awards.

As he read out the winner of the award, Capello announced the Dutch coach’s name as ‘Sabrina Wiegman’ before the Lionesses manager came onto the stage to accept the trophy at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

Wiegman led England to a second consecutive Euros title in Switzerland this summer, as well as her third Euros title in a row as coach, as the Lionesses defeated Spain on penalties.

Italian coach Capello, 79, also presented the men’s Johan Cruyff trophy to Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique, who appeared by video link due to his team’s game at Marseille on Monday night.

In her speech, Wiegman took the opportunity to call for football to be an “inclusive” place and for the sport to fight “together against misogyny and racism”.

“What an honour to get this award after a very special summer, and even more of an insane tournament we had at the Euros in Switzerland,” Wiegman said.

"First of all I would like to thank the players, the staff, the FA and my family for the hard work, the trust and the unconditional support. Without you I would not be standing here.

"The women's game has grown so far we have broken records. I would also like to thank Switzerland for organising the Euros because it was absolutely insane.

"This is not just a personal honour. I see it as a recognition of the women's game, of our journey and where we have come so far.

open image in gallery Sarina Wiegman won the Johan Cruyff trophy at the Ballon d’Or ( REUTERS )

“With that recognition we have to take responsibility and try to keep our identity. Being authentic, being inclusive, a place where everyone belongs.

“I hope we will keep fighting together against misogyny and racism. Sport should always unite and never divide.”

Wiegman also said it was an honour to win an award named after her compatriot, the great Netherlands player and coach Johan Cruyff, before referencing her dance with the rapper Burna Boy at England’s Euros celebrations

"This award means even more because it is named after Johan Cruyff,” Wiegman said. “He believed in the power of sport and believed in every kid having the opportunity to play, to grow and to belong, and that is why I feel so connected with him.

"I would like to say let's keep moving forward, keep uniting our beautiful game and enjoying our beautiful game too. Let's celebrate our successes too. And if Burna Boy's around, let's do some dancing too."

She was joined on stage by former Netherlands and Chelsea star Ruud Gullit, who then pleaded for Wiegman to return to her home country and manage the Dutch again.

In a further awkward moment, Wiegman informed Gullit that she plans to stay with the Lionesses, where she is under contract until after the 2027 World Cup.