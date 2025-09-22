Aitana Bonmati makes history with Ballon d’Or triumph
Bonmati beat Mariona Caldentey and Alessia Russo to top prize to win the award for the third year in a row
Barcelona and Spain star Aitana Bonmati has won the women’s Ballon d’Or for the third year in a row, beating Mariona Caldentey and Alessia Russo to the top prize.
Even though Spain lost out to England in the Euro 2025 final and Barcelona were beaten by Arsenal in the Champions League final, Bonmati’s quality shone through and the 27-year-old was named the best player at the Euros and in the Champions League last season.
The midfielder keeps the women’s Ballon d’Or at Barcelona for the fifth year in a row, following two wins for Alexia Putellas and now a third consecutive triumph. Bonmati is the first player to win the award three times since it was created in 2018.
Bonmati’s Spain team-mate Caldentey, who helped Arsenal win the Champions League in her first season at the Gunners, was second and Russo was third after winning European titles at club and country last season.
There were five Lionesses players in the top-10, with Chloe Kelly fifth, Leah Williamson seventh, Lucy Bronze ninth and goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, who won the Yashin trophy, in 10th position.
