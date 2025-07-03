Sarina Wiegman has ‘concern’ with social media but won’t police England’s usage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England boss Sarina Wiegman concedes social media is a “concern” but refuses to police her players’ use of the platforms.

Striker Alessia Russo recently revealed she will be avoiding social media at Euro 2025 in Switzerland after falling into the scrolling “trap” at the 2022 tournament, where the Lionesses secured their first major trophy, but others have suggested they will be less rigid.

That home triumph catapulted both England’s players and their manager into the public eye in ways both welcome and challenging.

“Yes, there is a concern,” said Wiegman, speaking from England’s Zurich base on Wednesday.

“Of course you want to share, players, especially this generation, wants to share what they’re doing, but you can’t control how the outside world responds. And many people respond so nicely, but there’s some that don’t respond that well.

“With the team we make principles of how to use social media when and I would never say ‘you’re not allowed to use social media’ because that’s not how I work.

“We want to set standards, but I think coaching is about helping development, but also giving players responsibility – from being dependent to independent and helping players make their own decisions and understand what the consequence of their decisions can be.

“And then, yes, sometimes you make a mistake and then you learn from a mistake. That’s why I also think making mistakes are so important to learn from it.”

Wiegman could lift her third straight European trophy as a coach – and first away from home – having also led her native the Netherlands to glory on home soil in 2017.

The 55-year-old feels she has become more relaxed about rules since arriving in England in September 2021, and likens the team to a family where the bonds between members vary and disagreements inevitably arise.

Build-up to this tournament was hardly harmonious. Two popular players from Wiegman’s Euro 2022-winning squad, goalkeeper Mary Earps and attacking midfielder Fran Kirby, called quits on their international careers days before the June 5 squad announcement, then World Cup captain Millie Bright withdrew from selection in order to address her physical and mental health.

In the wake, Wiegman, to whom criticism had been largely limited to tactical or selection choices, was facing questions from some corners about her personal approach.

And while Wiegman has grown to love a Sunday roast, she admitted sometimes navigating the English preference for subtext can be difficult for someone accustomed to Dutch directness.

“For me, I am actually very caring and that’s often not very helpful in this job,” she said.

open image in gallery England are aiming to defend their European crown in Switzerland (Nick Potts/PA)

“I want to take care of people, but I have a job where I have to make hard decisions. Then I, as a former player and maybe as a mum, I’m trying to not put myself in their shoes and think ‘oh, they must feel horrible’ because I have to shut that out for that moment.”

Wiegman added: “When I have conversations with players, I think it’s really important to have clarity.

“Especially now closer to the tournament that I give clarity that tomorrow things could change like [that].

“What I try to do is give them as much information as possible. The players call that direct but I think, do not confuse that with being blunt. I am not blunt – well, I hope not. I am trying to be honest and clear about things to give them context.”