Liveupdated1724533207

Saint-Étienne vs Le Havre LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stade Geoffroy-Guichard

Luke Baker
Saturday 24 August 2024 13:00
A general view of the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard
A general view of the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Saint-Étienne face Le Havre in Ligue 1 today.

While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.

It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724532886

Saint-Étienne vs Le Havre

Match ends, Saint-Etienne 0, Le Havre 2.

24 August 2024 21:54
1724532866

Saint-Étienne vs Le Havre

Second Half ends, Saint-Etienne 0, Le Havre 2.

24 August 2024 21:54
1724532858

Saint-Étienne vs Le Havre

Attempt saved. Issa Soumaré (Le Havre) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

24 August 2024 21:54
1724532702

Saint-Étienne vs Le Havre

Foul by Yunis Abdelhamid (Saint-Etienne).

24 August 2024 21:51
1724532527

Saint-Étienne vs Le Havre

Attempt blocked. Augustine Boakye (Saint-Etienne) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.

24 August 2024 21:48
1724532446

Saint-Étienne vs Le Havre

Rassoul Ndiaye (Le Havre) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

24 August 2024 21:47
1724532443

Saint-Étienne vs Le Havre

Augustine Boakye (Saint-Etienne) wins a free kick on the right wing.

24 August 2024 21:47
1724532334

Saint-Étienne vs Le Havre

Offside, Saint-Etienne. Mathieu Cafaro is caught offside.

24 August 2024 21:45
1724532185

Saint-Étienne vs Le Havre

Substitution, Saint-Etienne. Ayman Aiki replaces Ben Old.

24 August 2024 21:43
1724532182

Saint-Étienne vs Le Havre

Substitution, Le Havre. Samuel Grandsir replaces Yassine Kechta.

24 August 2024 21:43

