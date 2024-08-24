Saint-Étienne vs Le Havre LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Saint-Étienne face Le Havre in Ligue 1 today.
While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.
It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.
Match ends, Saint-Etienne 0, Le Havre 2.
Second Half ends, Saint-Etienne 0, Le Havre 2.
Attempt saved. Issa Soumaré (Le Havre) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Yunis Abdelhamid (Saint-Etienne).
Attempt blocked. Augustine Boakye (Saint-Etienne) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.
Rassoul Ndiaye (Le Havre) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Augustine Boakye (Saint-Etienne) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Saint-Etienne. Mathieu Cafaro is caught offside.
Substitution, Saint-Etienne. Ayman Aiki replaces Ben Old.
Substitution, Le Havre. Samuel Grandsir replaces Yassine Kechta.
