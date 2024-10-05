Saint-Étienne vs Auxerre LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Saint-Étienne face Auxerre in Ligue 1 today.
While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.
It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.
Saint-Étienne vs Auxerre
Goal! Saint-Etienne 2, Auxerre 1. Theo Bair (Auxerre) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lassine Sinayoko with a cross.
Saint-Étienne vs Auxerre
Attempt saved. Zuriko Davitashvili (Saint-Etienne) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Saint-Étienne vs Auxerre
Attempt blocked. Kévin Danois (Auxerre) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gaëtan Perrin.
Saint-Étienne vs Auxerre
Substitution, Saint-Etienne. Mathieu Cafaro replaces Ben Old.
Saint-Étienne vs Auxerre
Attempt missed. Lassine Sinayoko (Auxerre) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gaëtan Perrin with a cross following a corner.
Saint-Étienne vs Auxerre
Attempt blocked. Theo Bair (Auxerre) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Joly with a cross.
Saint-Étienne vs Auxerre
Attempt blocked. Hamed Traorè (Auxerre) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
