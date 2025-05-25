Why was Gravenberch sent off v Crystal Palace and will Liverpool midfielder serve ban next season?
The Dutch midfielder was given his marching orders at Anfield in the final match of the Premier League season for the champions
Ryan Gravenberch will miss the first game of the 2025-26 Premier League season after picking up a red card in his final outing of this campaign.
The Netherlands international has enjoyed a brilliant season with Liverpool, becoming a fixture of the first XI under Arne Slot, but the title-winning side’s celebrations were dampened on Sunday as they were reduced to 10 men with over 20 minutes to play.
Liverpool were already down 1-0 after Ismaila Sarr scored for the visitors in the ninth minute at Anfield, momentarily quieting the party atmosphere.
Gravenberch picked up a yellow for simulation earlier in the second half and was sent off on 68 minutes for a high challenge on Daichi Kamada as the Japan international rushed forward on goal.
He was deemed the last man and referee Darren England was quick to penalise the Dutchman, brandishing a straight red, meaning he will miss the first fixture of next season.
Liverpool recovered after Gravenberch’s early exit as Mohamed Salah scored an equaliser for the 10-man Reds in the 85th minute, equalling the Premier League goal involvement record for a season with 29 goals and 18 assists, as Slot’s men finished the season on 84 points after drawing 1-1 at Anfield.
The Reds will face Crystal Palace in the Community Shield on 9 August, which serves as the curtain raiser for the 2025/26 season.
And while Gravenberch will be available for the Reds at Wembley, he is now set to serve a suspension to begin the Premier League campaign, which begins on 16 August.
The Premier League 2025/26 fixtures are released on 18 June.
