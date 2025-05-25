Jurgen Klopp criticises Liverpool fans for booing Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool will finally get their hands on the Premier League trophy on a day of celebration at Anfield as Arne Slot’s side host Crystal Palace.

The champions’ victory lap reaches its conclusion on the final day of the campaign with the club able to savour a title secured weeks ago with a relaxed run-in. A last outing in front of their home supporters should see yet more scenes of revelry — though the reception for Trent Alexander-Arnold should he be involved could be fascinating as the right-back perhaps features for a final time before departing on a free transfer.

There is plenty to be proud of for Crystal Palace, too, after their FA Cup triumph. Oliver Glasner’s side enjoyed their homecoming to Selhurst Park against Wolves on Tuesday night after securing the first major trophy in the club’s history. It could well be an enjoyable affair with all of the drama likely to come elsewhere as the Premier League concludes.

Follow all of the action from Anfield with our live blog below: