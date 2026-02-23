Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England star hospitalised with broken jaw faces months out to leave World Cup hopes in tatters

Ruben Loftus-Cheek had to be stretchered off after taking a blow to the face during AC Milan’s defeat by Parma on Sunday

Loftus-Cheek had to be stretchered off
Loftus-Cheek had to be stretchered off (REUTERS)

England international Ruben Loftus-Cheek is set for surgery after suffering a fractured jaw during AC Milan's Serie A match against Parma on Sunday.

The midfielder was stretchered off the San Siro pitch around the 10-minute mark following a collision with Parma keeper Edoardo Corvi while attempting to meet a cross. Milan ultimately lost the match 1-0.

Italian media reported the severity of the injury, with Sky Sports Italia stating: "In addition to broken upper teeth and two cuts, the Englishman suffered a fractured alveolar bone."

The report added that Loftus-Cheek "will undergo surgery on Monday... and is expected to be out for several months."

AC Milan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Loftus-Cheek now looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines to leave his dreams of playing in this summer’s World Cup hanging by a thread.

Loftus-Cheek collided with Parma's goalkeeper on Sunday
Loftus-Cheek collided with Parma's goalkeeper on Sunday (REUTERS)

The tournament gets underway in less than four months, and Loftus-Cheek is unlikely to play much football before then while he recovers from jaw surgery.

The 30-year-old featured in the 2018 World Cup under Gareth Southgate, with England reaching the semi-finals for the first time since 1990 before suffering a heartbreaking extra time defeat by Croatia.

He subsequently fell out of favour at international level, but was recalled to the Three Lions squad by Thomas Tuchel last year.

Loftus-Cheek made a substitute appearance during a 3-0 win over Wales in October, earning his 11th England cap, which offered him hope that he is in Tuchel’s plans ahead of the World Cup.

However, he is now facing a race against time to put himself in contention for a spot in Tuchel’s squad this summer, with the midfielder set to miss England’s friendlies against Uruguay and Japan next month.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s result was also a major blow for AC Milan and their title hopes as they lost further ground to rivals, Inter, who have now opened up a 10-point gap at the top of Serie A.

