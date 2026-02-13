The cruise liners showing World Cup 2026 action this summer
- Football fans travelling on cruises during the FIFA World Cup 2026, held from 11 June to 19 July, will be able to watch matches at sea.
- Major cruise lines, including MSC Cruises, Carnival Corporation brands (Holland America Line, Princess, P&O Cruises, Cunard), Royal Caribbean, and Celebrity Cruises, have confirmed they will screen the games.
- Matches will be shown in various onboard venues such as sports bars, casinos, poolside LED screens, and designated lounges, with some available on stateroom televisions.
- High-profile fixtures, including England games, will be screened in larger venues like SkyDome on P&O Cruises and The Pavilion on Cunard.
- Cruise lines will also offer tournament-themed activities, interactive games, quizzes, and viewing parties, encouraging guests to wear their team kits.
