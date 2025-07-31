Ruben Amorim hints at possible Rasmus Hojlund exit amid Benjamin Sesko transfer rumours

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Striker Rasmus Hojlund impressed Ruben Amorim with a timely goal in a 4-1 win over Bournemouth but the Manchester United head coach did not offer the 22-year-old any reassurance over his future.

Hojlund has struggled since his £72m move from Atalanta two years ago but on the day reports claimed United had made their first move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, the Denmark international responded with the opener in Chicago.

Patrick Dorgu and Amad Diallo extended their lead before 19-year-old academy graduate Ethan Williams scored his first senior goal two minutes after coming on as a 70th-minute substitute.

“I’m really happy with Rasmus, but I don’t know what is going to happen until the end of the market,” Amorim told reporters at a press conference.

“The important thing is that Rasmus is scoring goals. He’s connecting really well with the team. He’s improving.

“Again, I don’t know what is going to happen until the market is closed. We suffered a lot because of the lack of goals last season.”

Matheus Cunha did not play due to fatigue while fellow new signing Bryan Mbeumo is scheduled to make his first appearance against Everton in Atlanta on Sunday.

Harry Maguire was replaced by Matthijs de Ligt, who scored an 88th-minute own goal, at half-time as United continue to treat the centre-back with caution.

open image in gallery Rasmus Hojlund scored a timely goal in the pre-season clash with Bournemouth but his future at Man Utd isn't guaranteed ( AP )

“He had an issue during the holidays, during training. He’s a little bit late (in his training schedule) so we have to be careful with him,” Amorim added.

“It’s just a little bit fatigue with the training so we are trying to control everything and saving all the players, to give the exact minutes they need.”

Left-back Dorgu, who joined for £25m from Lecce in February, provided the assist for Hojlund before getting on the scoresheet himself and he was another player who caught Amorim’s eye.

“He looks more and more like he belongs in Manchester United, and that is hard to do it at 20 years old so I’m really impressed with Patrick,” added the United boss, who was equally happy with Williams’ goal.

open image in gallery Man Utd are taking their time with Harry Maguire as he recovers from a recent injury ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I celebrate that goal. It’s not usual, even during the season, but I celebrate that goal because I really like to see the kids that work really well.”

Amorim believes the work done in pre-season, something he was not able to do having arrived in November, is paying dividends.

“I’m really happy with the players that we had last season. They are improving. We look like a different team today. Let’s continue with that,” he said.

“But again, it’s a pre-season game. The pressure is going to be so much different during the season. It’s important for them to understand that the same players can play a different game.”