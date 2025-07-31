Transfer news live: Man United hold Sesko talks, Liverpool’s Isak agreement, Eze keen on Arsenal
Latest transfer news and rumours as Man United and Arsenal look to raise funds in latter stages of window
The summer transfer window quickly heading towards its conclusion and teams are attempting to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season.
Manchester United are still hopeful of securing a No.9 and are talking with RB Leipzig over a move for Benjamin Sesko. They may need to offload some players first to generate near funds needed to sign the forward and on that front Jadon Sancho could be set to return to Borussia Dortmund and United are in talks with Chelsea on Aston Villa over Alejandro Garnacho.
Speaking of Chelsea they have agreed a £37m deal for centre-back Jorrel Hato who has been booked in for a medical at Stamford Bridge ahead of his expected move. Across London, Arsenal have completed the signings of forward Viktor Gyokeres and now have their sights on Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. Palace want a fee in excess of £60m but the Gunners need to make sales before committing to such a price.
Meanwhile, Liverpool are interested in bringing Newcastle’s Alexander Isak to the club after he requested to “explore his options” and have reportedly agreed personal terms with the striker. Newcastle value him at £150m but Liverpool will hope to reduce that if they put in an official bid.
All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:
Transfer news live
Hello and welcome along to live coverage of the latest transfer news, rumours and done deals.
Arsenal ramp up bid for Crystal Palace star
Arsenal are aiming to swiftly move to secure Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze once the deal for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres is complete.
The Independent understands the Swede is currently in London for his medical, allowing Arsenal to turn their attention to other targets.
Mikel Arteta‘s side are Eze's top choice, as has previously been reported by The Independent, and those close to the player are confident a deal will be done in the next few weeks.
Arsenal ramp up bid for Crystal Palace star
What is really going on inside the confusing Alexander Isak transfer saga?
Newcastle United may be insistent that Alexander Isak is not for sale, and Eddie Howe may be cautiously asserting his confidence that the Swede will “be here at the start of the season”, but there is a lot more uncertainty within the club.
Many are worried. A feeling is growing that Isak’s head has been turned, with that accentuated by the club’s frustrations in the transfer market.
The 25-year-old is coming into his prime, and just qualifying for the Champions League is no longer enough.
What is really going on inside the confusing Alexander Isak transfer saga?
Marcus Rashford leaves Man United on loan to seal dream move to Barcelona
Marcus Rashford has joined Barcelona on loan for the season as he has left Manchester United for the second time in 2025.
The Spanish champions have an option to buy Rashford next summer for €30m with the forward unlikely to have a future at Old Trafford as long as Ruben Amorim remains United manager.
Rashford signed his contract in front of Barcelona president Joan Laporta but it remains to be seen when the Catalan club will be able to register him in their La Liga squad.
Marcus Rashford leaves Man United on loan to seal dream move to Barcelona
Ruben Amorim opens door for exiled Manchester United ‘bomb squad’ to return
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim insists the club will not sell unwanted players on the cheap and he is prepared to welcome them back into the fold if necessary.
Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia were left out of the tour of the United States – Marcus Rashford subsequently went on loan to Barcelona – and the so-called “bomb squad” have been training at the club’s Carrington complex.
Ruben Amorim opens door for exiled Manchester United ‘bomb squad’ to return
Man United exploring swap deals with Chelsea and Aston Villa to offload Alejandro Garnacho
Manchester United have spoken to both Chelsea and Aston Villa about Alejandro Garnacho, as well as the possibility of players such as Nicolas Jackson and Ollie Watkins going the other way.
The Old Trafford hierarchy are trying to find innovative solutions to multiple transfer issues this summer, as Ruben Amorim wants to continue his overhaul of the squad while moving players on. United's PSR pressures are nevertheless well known, meaning they are investigating deals where players go both ways. The club also want an athletic number-six and a goalkeeper, with the potential order of signings dependent on opportunities and sales.
Man United exploring possible swap deals with Chelsea and Villa to offload Garnacho
James Trafford completes return to Manchester City after snubbing Newcastle
Manchester City have re-signed James Trafford for £27m from newly-promoted Burnley.
Trafford joins on a five-year deal after rejecting Newcastle to return to his former club, with City possessing the option to extend it for a further season.
City, who sold the 22-year-old to Burnley two years ago, activated the matching rights clause they put in that deal when Newcastle agreed a fee with the promoted club.
James Trafford completes return to Manchester City after snubbing Newcastle
Luke Shaw makes honest admission about ‘stragglers’ in Man United squad
Luke Shaw has said there are “no stragglers” remaining in the Manchester United squad as a result of Ruben Amorim’s tough approach.
Amorim’s first summer in charge of United has seen the Portuguese boss sideline five players from his first-team group, with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia all given time to explore a move away.
Luke Shaw makes honest admission about ‘stragglers’ in Man United squad
Sunderland sign former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka from Bayer Leverkusen
Sunderland have completed the signing of Granit Xhaka from Bayer Leverkusen on a three-year contract.
The 32-year-old midfielder arrives on Wearside having spent two years with Leverkusen and was part of their impressive 2023-24 season, where they were crowned Bundesliga champions and lifted the DFB-Pokal.
Xhaka made 49 appearances in all competitions for Leverkusen last season, including 10 in the Champions League.
Sunderland sign former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka from Bayer Leverkusen
Man Utd hold talks with Sesko
Manchester United are understood to have held talks with RB Leipzig regarding Benjamin Sesko and a face-to-face meeting could follow according to Fabrizio Romano.
The 22-year-old Slovenian is also a reported target of Newcastle’s and discussions are said to also be ongoing between United and Aston Villa about Ollie Watkins.
Villa are understood to be against selling Watkins but could see their hand forced by a substantial bid.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments