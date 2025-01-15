Southampton clash will reveal Manchester United’s true nature, says Ruben Amorim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim believes he will learn more about his Manchester United players from their clash with bottom-of-the-table Southampton than he did from the trips to Liverpool and Arsenal.

New head coach Amorim wants to see how his team play with the pressure of being expected to win against Saints, who have only recorded one league victory and taken just six points so far this season.

United have not won in their last four league matches but have excelled in drawing 2-2 away at league leaders Liverpool and then 1-1 with 10 men at Arsenal, going on to eliminate Mikel Arteta’s team from the FA Cup on penalties.

Yet Amorim is aware that they were games United were tipped to lose, whereas there is a pressure on them to beat out-of-form Southampton.

He said: “This next game will teach me more from my players than the last two. I will learn more. Because there is no expectation on us in the last two games. No one is believing we can win. Now they expect we win and play well.”

United have already lost three times at Old Trafford under Amorim and he believes they have been too unpredictable so far.

open image in gallery Ruben Amorim believes the pressure is on Man Utd against Southampton ( PA Wire )

He added: “I'm always concerned because we didn't have, during these games, the consistency in performances, in results, so I am always worried. It's my job to be worried but we have to face Southampton in the same way we faced Liverpool and Arsenal, so that is the goal. Not more, not less, face that game but understanding that they are different games. People expect us to win.

“When you have the pressure to win that is the pressure we want. Sometimes it's hard. Against Arsenal and Liverpool, nobody was expecting us to beat those teams but now it is different. We have to be prepared for that pressure. We need that pressure as a team and we need to face the game the right way.”

Amorim hopes his side will reach a level when they are under pressure to win the Premier League, at least once every two seasons.

open image in gallery Toby Collyer impressed as a substitute against Arsenal and could feature against the Saints ( Getty Images )

He explained: “Of course, feel the pressure of the club but in this moment I don't feel that pressure because in the last years we didn't win the league, if you follow this club in the past, if you don't win the league one year you must win it the next year.

“We have to bring that pressure to us. I don't feel that pressure to win and feel that pressure in the future, we need to win titles and we need to win games in this moment.”

United will be without the suspended Diogo Dalot on Thursday as the full-back serves a ban for his red card at Arsenal but Amorim said 21-year-old midfielder Toby Collyer, who impressed as a substitute at the Emirates Stadium, is in contention to play.

He said: “Toby is training really well. He has a lot of pace, he likes to learn so it’s one more option for tomorrow.”